Wayne Rooney has revealed his main motivation behind going into management was to one day take charge of Manchester United. Rooney has remained committed to Derby County during their financial turmoil and Championship relegation battle, and admitted he turned down an interview at Everton as it might impact his chances of one day returning to Old Trafford. “The whole reason in me going into management is Manchester United. I got offered the job interview for the Everton job,” Rooney told The Sun. “I want to be Manchester United manager. I know I am not ready now but I have to...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO