ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Thelonious Monk’s Legacy Jazzes Up Stetson

By Kimberly Wipfler
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AtPcU_0es3MQ3p00
Kimberly Wipfler Photo Nisaa Monk Williams performs at Stetson.

Old-school jazz brought audience members of all ages to their feet dancing at the new Stetson Library Branch, during ​“A Celebration of Jazz,” put on in collaboration by the Shubert Theatre, Monk Youth Jazz, the Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation, and the New Haven Free Public Library.

The event, held Saturday, showcased performances by the band Chill, featuring members of Thelonius Monk’s family and Monk Youth Jazz students.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AeVad_0es3MQ3p00
Ashleigh, Doron, Marcella, and Makeda Flake.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nMhT4_0es3MQ3p00

The event served as an educational accompaniment to a show at the Shubert this coming Saturday: Legendary Jazz Pianist Monty Alexander, From Jamaica to Jazz to the World.

Alexander recently released an album about Thelonious Monk, one of the greatest jazz musicians of the 20th century, whose relatives live in New Haven.

Kelly Wuzzardo, director of education and engagement at the Shubert, said it was her team’s goal to hire New Haven’s own jazz experts and members of the Monk family to play a free concert for the community.

“My job is about access. Most of what I plan is free to the community, so there are no barriers. We want to do more of that at the Shubert going forward as well,” Wuzzardo said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U7MEc_0es3MQ3p00
Anthony McDonald, Kelly Wuzzardo, Mike Twitty.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cbt8R_0es3MQ3p00
Saturday's house band.

The event also served as a teaser, with hopes that it would inspire people to attend the Alexander show coming up, Wuzzardo said. The Shubert team passed out coupons with discount codes for tickets throughout the event.

Anthony McDonald, the new executive director at the Shubert Theatre, said it was a goal to drum up some excitement for the Alexander show. ​“From having folks like Ella Fitzgerald back in the day, Louis Armstrong, to now continuing that legacy of amazing jazz musicians coming to our stage,” with Monty Alexander’s first performance at the Shubert, McDonald said.

Marcella Monk Flake, founder of Monk Youth Jazz, hosted the 1:30 p.m. concert and a youth workshop that took place the hour before, during which she taught students K‑12 about foundational jazz concepts, like improvisation and melody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mGW4o_0es3MQ3p00
Marcella Monk Flake cheering on her student singers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44JB4e_0es3MQ3p00

Trumpet player Randy Bost introduced the band: Dudley Flake on keys and music direction, Roy Alexander on percussion, Bob Turek on bass, Cedric Herbert on guitar and sound, Peter Hines on drums, and Cliff McClean on saxophone and flute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UeHAl_0es3MQ3p00
Cliff McClean.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ssis_0es3MQ3p00
Bob Turek.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZdFHc_0es3MQ3p00
Roy Alexander.

Marcella introduced vocalists, most of whom were her immediate family members: Doron, Makeda, and Ashleigh, Marcella’s adult children with her husband, Dudley. She also introduced the Monk Youth Jazz students who performed: her great niece Nisaa Monk Williams, and Alijah Steed, the grandson of some of Marcella’s close friends.

Nisaa opened the show with a rendition of ​“A‑tisket, A‑tasket,” a nursery rhyme made famous by Ella Fitzgerald. Steed brought audience members, and Doron Monk Flake, to tears with his powerful performance of ​“A Change Is Gonna Come.” Listen to a clip below.

“This music is in good hands,” Doron said, wiping tears from his eyes and collecting himself to perform after Steed.

“Let these young people know that we appreciate them. We appreciate their gifts, and they will preserve this music and this legacy,” Marcella said over voracious applause for the two young students.

Among the other songs performed spanned jazz music variations over the decades, like ​“Flip Fantasia,” a 1993 jazz-rap song by British group US3, and ​“Satin Doll,” Duke Ellington’s 1958 hit.

Audience members of all ages stood up multiple times throughout the performance to dance and move along to the music. Little kids ran to the front while elders moved their hips to the beat. There was a palpable sense of joy throughout the room, often showed through enthusiastic cheers, laughter, and tears of joy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vChN_0es3MQ3p00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XBtuf_0es3MQ3p00
Diane Brown, Stetson library branch manager

“Our community and every community in the world is suffering because of Covid. There’s nothing like jazz music or gospel music to bring it back and help you come together,” said John Jessen, the city librarian, who turned out for the event.

Jessen praised Diane Brown, the award-winning Stetson branch manager, for her work collaborating with the Shubert to help put on events for the community. Brown said she grew up on jazz and was excited that this first live music performance at the library’s new location.

McDonald said part of the new vision for the theater is to increase events like this and provide for the community in ways beyond the traditional performances. ​“What else can we do? What else can we we bring? What kind of ideas can we generate? An event that we can then bring to the community itself,” which he emphasized has a rich cultural history with jazz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49lHsA_0es3MQ3p00
Roy Alexander, Bob Turek, Cedric Herbert, Cliff McClean, Peter Hines, Doron Monk Flake, Marcella Monk Flake, Dudley Flake, Nisaa Monk Williams, Diane Brown, Anthony McDonald, Alijah Steed, Randy Bost, Makeda and Ashleigh Monk Flake.

“The Shubert Theatre isn’t sitting in some, for lack of a better phrase, ivory tower. We can show up, support the community, and provide opportunities for folks to experience world class events in ways that don’t have to cost them money,” he said.

“We have to make sure that we’re honoring who’s amongst us, who’s in our community, and making sure that children are able to grow up in a community where they can see themselves on that stage,” McDonald said. ​“Everything that we do, it’s for the community at the end of the day.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2usXGd_0es3MQ3p00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ULZYt_0es3MQ3p00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

40 Years In, Fernando Pinto Perseveres

Music promoter Fernando Pinto entered Blue State Coffee on a sunny morning with a bag of flyers under his arm as he finished up his walk around the city to hang them up at his usual spots. “I know all of them,” he said — though he is still finding more spots,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Long Wharf Stages Gentrification Fantasia

The three women in the room — two sisters and a TV host — are wearing safety glasses. It’s time to start demolishing the house the sisters grew up in. The TV host, all smiles, hands one of the sisters a sledgehammer, so she can do the honors of striking the first blow. Time stops, and there’s a fight. Time starts again, and the sister swings the hammer and puts a huge gash in the wall. That’s when something starts oozing out, like thick blood from a wound. Is that supposed to happen? No one knows.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Entertainment
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
New Haven Independent

Ryan Sands Steps Into The Future

“I’ve Got a Tiger by the Tail” begins with a cascading flourish from bass, drums, and guitar, and then is off like a skittering shot, the three instruments spiraling around one another at breakneck, and breathtaking, speed. Then ​“Faith” sinks into a lazy, easy swing, all sweet, smoky atmosphere. They’re two sides of the same coin, but also part of drummer Ryan Sands’s larger mission: to make music in which the technical accomplishment is apparent, but the emotional content is what really matters — expressions of joy, or wistfulness, that everyone can feel.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

The Making Of A Modern-Day Thurber

One summer day in 1985, the illustrator Merle Nacht boarded a Metro-North train at Union Station, and carried with her a big dream and a portfolio of anxiety. Her goal was to arrive where few freelance artists ever find themselves: on the list of regular cover artists for the prestigious New Yorker magazine.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Fashion Meets Music At ​“Connect Da Love”

New Haveners gathered to ​“Connect Da Love” through fashion and music Saturday night. The ​“Connect Da Love” Spring fashion show, organized by Shadoh Boxx Theatre and Ice the Beef, brought a full house of local designers, musicians, dancers, and models together for the first time since 2018.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Air Temple Arts Takes New Haven To The Circus

Hoops, silks, and poles — and artists using them all to perform fantastical feats — are all part of Air Temple Takes New Haven, the latest show from New Haven-based aerial dance, circus and movement studio Air Temple Arts, running at Educational Center for the Arts on Audubon STreet this Saturday and Sunday. The all-ages circus themed event is special for a few reasons. One is that it is the studio’s first in-person indoor show in 34 months.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
Thelonious Monk
Person
Monty Alexander
Person
Ella Fitzgerald
Person
Louis Armstrong
New Haven Independent

Jack’s Jazzes Up Dinner Time

New Haven has always been hungry for jazz, and as the city continues to open back up to more opportunities to hear it live, musician Nick Di Maria has added yet another night to his already busy roster for music lovers to enjoy jazz while having dinner and drinks. Friday Night at Jack’s debuted this past weekend on the corner of College and Crown at Jack’s Bar and Steakhouse from 7 to 9 p.m. Di Maria was there with his quartet to play the first show, though this is far from his first time playing there.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

“New Haven Mystics” Revealed

In 1961 Pauli Murray found joy being in New Haven, to have endless days for study and discernment and to have that culminate, five years later, in her becoming the first African-American student to earn a doctorate from the Yale Law School. It was the opposite of joyful -– and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy