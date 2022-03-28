Georgia elementary school students surprise Ukranian staff member

By Anna Maria Basquez AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Parents of some students at a Montessori school in Aurora say they’ve opted to pull their children out and will have them educated elsewhere after teachers showed part of the video of George Floyd’s final moments in the classroom without parent permission. Administrators at Montessori del Mundo apologized to parents about last week’s incident and said they are keeping a closer eye on content shown to students. Jennie Hawkins, of Aurora, said her son was told not to say they’d shown the video at the school and began complaining about nightmares. “He said, ‘I started getting...

AURORA, CO ・ 26 DAYS AGO