DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — It started as a northern Minnesota man’s pandemic project and turned into an international phenomenon. A campus minister at the University of Minnesota Duluth, like so many others, felt the heaviness of the world in 2020. That’s why Father Mike Schmitz started the “Bible in a Year” podcast. To put it modestly, it exploded in popularity, even landing him in an advertisement in Times Square. A journal from a stranger was a gift Schmitz never expected to receive. The journal was left with words thanking Schmitz for some of the last words his wife would ever hear. “‘I want...

DULUTH, MN ・ 41 MINUTES AGO