ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Attend Saint’s Soccer Game

By Laila Abuelhawa
kiss951.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West seem to be getting along for the sake of their kids. The former couple attended a soccer game for their son Saint over the weekend, marking a rare public appearance together amid tense relations since Kardashian, 41, has moved on from West, 44, with Saturday...

kiss951.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Kanye West Spends Morning in Miami with Kim K Look-Alike Chaney Jones

Kanye West and Chaney Jones are still an item ... as evidenced by the fact the two spent the morning together at a swanky Miami hotel. Ye and Chaney -- who has very obviously been influenced by Kim Kardashian's choice in style -- were spotted outside the Four Seasons hotel Thursday. The two were twinning, in all black, Jones sported a leather jacket and shorts -- and Kanye in a tank top, jeans and his famous black rubber boots.
MIAMI, FL
shefinds

Their Poor Kids! Kanye West Just Dropped A Heartbreaking Bombshell About His Custody

Kanye West has not been shy in expressing his feels about his split from Kim Kardashian on social media, and now the 44-year-old rapper is using his music as another platform to work through the messy details of the divorce. Last week, West hosted a live listening party for his new album ‘Donda 2’ and did not hold back in lyrically unpacking his beef with Pete Davidson, his parenting woes, and his love lost for Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Amid Kim Kardashian's Divorce From Kanye West, Another Rapper Is Shooting His Shot With Her

Though Kim Kardashian originally filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, the process remains ongoing. Kardashian has made it clear (via court documents) that she wants to formally end the marriage. However, amid the proceedings, West has taken issue with a few things, like the couple’s prenup and his estranged wife’s petition to be declared legally single. Said request was recently granted by a judge, marking a major win for the reality TV star. But in the wake of the development, another rapper is now shooting his shoot with the A-list starlet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian’s Real Feelings About Lookalike Chaney Jones Hanging Out With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West can’t get enough of her lookalike Chaney Jones — and a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY what Kim thinks. Kim Kardashian, 41, was on fire last week at Milan Fashion Week! The SKIMS founder cemented her status as a global fashion icon at the Prada show as her estranged husband Kanye West, 44, and Instagram model, Chaney Jones, 24, went on back to back dates in Miami, Florida. Chaney has been drawing plenty of comparison due her similarities to Kim — even being dubbed a “Kim lookalike” — right down to her fashion sense.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Kelly Rowland
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Carine Roitfeld
Vogue

Kim Kardashian’s Coat Is By A Trending Chinese Designer

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Kim Kardashian knows a brilliant coat when she sees one. From the tailored leather trench she wore to Prada’s autumn/winter 2022 womenswear showcase...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
XXL Mag

Nicki Minaj Reveals Kanye West Turned Down Her Female Yeezy Collab Idea Out of Respect for Kim Kardashian

Nicki Minaj was eyeing a collaboration with Kanye West's Yeezy brand, but her idea was turned down. During her recent sit-down with Joe Budden, titled A Conversation With Nicki Minaj & Joe Budden, which premiered on the rapper-turned-podcaster's YouTube page on Wednesday (March 9), Nicki revealed that after obtaining a deal with Fendi following her name-drop of the brand on 2018 her track "Chun-Li," the Queens, N.Y. rhymer said she reached out to Ye for a joint brand venture, but was denied out of respect for his then-wife Kim Kardashian.
HIP HOP
BET

Kanye West Banned From Grammy Awards Performance

Kanye West, nominated for five Grammy Awards, is reportedly banned from performing at the 64th Annual awards show on Sunday, April 3 because of “concerning online behavior.”. According to PEOPLE, a rep confirmed that recent internet squabbles played a role in the decision to prohibit the performance by the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#The Soccer Game#Yeeezyrih#Thegidifeednews#The Los Angeles Lakers
NME

Kanye West was “too impatient” to put Jay Z on ‘City Of Gods’

Kanye West was “too impatient” to put Jay-Z on his recent Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys team-up ‘City Of Gods’, according to one of his collaborators. The track was released last month and will feature on Fivio Foreign’s upcoming debut album, ‘B.I.B.L.E’. It also appears on the ‘V2.22.22 Miami’ version of ‘Donda 2’ that West shared via his Stem Player last month.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Trevor Noah warns Kanye West's feud with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson could turn violent

While The Daily Show host said that the Kardashian-Davidson romance could be a publicity stunt, it's concerning that West has become increasingly more "belligerent" about them being a couple. “Two things can be true,” said Noah. “Kim likes publicity. Kim is also being harassed.” Noah recalled his personal story with his mom being harassed by his stepdad, resulting in her getting shot in the head (and surviving). “I’m not saying Kanye will (do that),” said Noah, according to The Daily Beast. “But as a society, we have to ask ourselves questions. Do we wish to stand by and watch a car crash when we thought we saw it coming? Or do we at least want to say, ‘Slow down, let’s all put our hazards on, because there’s a storm coming and sh*t might go down.’”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Week

Trevor Noah disturbed by Kanye West's harassment of Kim Kardashian: 'Terrifying to watch'

Trevor Noah isn't laughing about the Kim Kardashian and Kanye West saga. The host of The Daily Show broke down the ongoing drama involving Kardashian, her ex-husband West, and her current boyfriend Pete Davidson, arguing "more people should pay attention to" the story. For months, West has publicly attacked Davidson while asking Kardashian to take him back, and Kardashian has asked West to stop the "constant attacks on me."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West: Montreal university offers entire course about the rapper

Montreal’s Concordia University will offer an entire course inspired by rapper Kanye West.The news was announced by Yassin “Narcy” Alsalman, who will lead the course, earlier this week.“I will be teaching the first all @kanyewest class on a university level, all praises due,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I want to bring something new and fresh to students. An opportunity to bring more amazing guests to the university and to discuss the world through the lens of one of the most influential artists of our generation.”The artist and professor added: “This class isn’t only about Kanye. It’s about...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy