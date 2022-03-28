Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Attend Saint’s Soccer Game

While The Daily Show host said that the Kardashian-Davidson romance could be a publicity stunt, it's concerning that West has become increasingly more "belligerent" about them being a couple. “Two things can be true,” said Noah. “Kim likes publicity. Kim is also being harassed.” Noah recalled his personal story with his mom being harassed by his stepdad, resulting in her getting shot in the head (and surviving). “I’m not saying Kanye will (do that),” said Noah, according to The Daily Beast. “But as a society, we have to ask ourselves questions. Do we wish to stand by and watch a car crash when we thought we saw it coming? Or do we at least want to say, ‘Slow down, let’s all put our hazards on, because there’s a storm coming and sh*t might go down.’”

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO