Arlington, TX

Craft beer brewer in Arlington shuts down after landlord lockout

By Teresa Gubbins
CultureMap Dallas
CultureMap Dallas
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A brewery and taproom in the city of Arlington has pulled the plug: Legal Draft Beer Co., which opened in Arlington's downtown neighborhood at 500 E. Division St. in 2016, closed on March 21 after six years. Founders Greg McCarthy and Curt Taylor posted news of the closure on...

dallas.culturemap.com

Comments / 3

 

CultureMap Dallas

CultureMap Dallas

CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

