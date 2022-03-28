ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Ways to Encourage Employees to Return to the Office

By Nate Nead
 1 day ago

When the world shut down in the spring of 2020, almost every white-collar business transitioned to remote work. It was a mass exodus to working from home. And while many businesses have thrived during this transition, others have found it to be more difficult than they thought. The tricky part is that most employees have fallen in love with the flexibility of remote work. Trying to get them to return to the office can prove tricky.

The benefits of being in the office

From an owner’s perspective, there are benefits associated with both remote working arrangements and traditional office-based arrangements. The perks of employing remote workers have been explored rather extensively by this point. There's no need to spend much time rehashing those ideas. But somewhere in the midst of all the noise, it’s as if many companies have totally forgotten the value of having employees physically in the same office. This includes benefits like:

  • Easier collaboration: Communication is a lot easier when you can walk down the hall and pop your head into someone’s office versus sending an email and waiting several hours for a response.
  • Stronger culture: As you know, today’s employees are all about culture. They want to work for organizations that care about more than the bottom line. They want to feel like they’re a part of something healthy and meaningful. It’s much easier to create this sort of atmosphere in a physical office.
  • Focused environment: When employees work from home, they’re exposed to many distractions. From barking dogs and screaming toddlers to the PlayStation in the living room and the warm bed down the hall. Getting long periods of uninterrupted work is rare. In the office, you’re able to intentionally design a more focused environment that should lead to greater productivity.
  • Work-life separation: Everyone wants to talk about work-life balance and all of the ways that working from home makes it possible. However, when an employee works from home, there’s almost no work-life separation (which leads to burnout). By getting employees to return to the office, you create some healthy division that will ultimately make them happier.

To be honest, these benefits only scratch the surface . The reality is that, while remote working has its cost-cutting advantages, having your team in the same physical office has its perks as well. It’s up to you to figure out which arrangement works best for your business.

Four ways to make coming back to the office easier

You might be clear on the fact that a return to the office is the best thing for your business. But, how do you convince people who’ve fallen in love with the flexibility and convenience of working from home to actually get dressed and commute back into the office on a daily basis?

Here are several suggestions:

1. Optimize for comfort

People don’t want to get dressed up in a suit or be required to wear professional attire every day of the week. Your employees have grown accustomed to wearing t-shirts and jeans at home. You don’t have to embrace that level of casualness. But, think about ways to relax your dress code so that people don’t feel so stiff.

2. Relax scheduling

You should also relax your scheduling some. While you may have operated with traditional nine-to-five hours in the past, this is a great time to implement a flex scheduling arrangement that allows people to choose their own hours (within reason). Some people would much prefer to come in early and leave early. Others would rather sleep in and work later into the evening. If you’re flexible with hours, people will be much happier.

3. Offer a hybrid model

Rather than quitting remote working cold turkey, transition into a hybrid model. People can start working in the office three days per week and remotely the other two (or whatever arrangement is best for your business). This allows you to enjoy the best of both worlds.

4. Focus on personal connections

The ability to forge personal connections with coworkers is one of the most compelling aspects of working in a physical office. Make sure you’re creating an environment that’s conducive to healthy interpersonal relationships. People will be much happier about coming into the office when they feel like they have deep connections with their coworkers. You can do this through team bonding, catered meals and other activities

Set your business up for success

In hindsight, the work-from-home migration was an inevitable transition. It was simply accelerated in a concentrated period of time with circumstances that nobody could have predicted. And while your employees have fallen in love with remote work, this is ultimately your decision to make. By making it more enticing to return to the office, you can increase retention rates and cause less of an uproar. Good luck!

Inc.com

New Report: What Employees Have Said They Both Want and Need, Backed by Research

A new study uncovers how employers can best attract and retain workers as labor shortages continue into 2022. In 2021, we experienced shifts in the workforce that we haven't seen in decades. Employees are prioritizing what really matters to them, value equitable treatment, and are separating work and their personal lives in a whole new way.
ECONOMY
The Shawnee News-Star

Building great job satisfaction: 9 strategies to retain good employees

In 2020, many businesses were forced to lay-off workers The pandemic has caused individuals to rethink their career aspirations and life purpose. Workers are quitting their jobs at a record rate. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly four million Americans left their jobs in July. Resignations peaked April. Resignation rates are highest among mid-career employees. Those between the ages of 30 and 45 have shown the greatest increase in resignation rates. Perhaps the quitting of jobs is due to some combination of the burn-out of having to “do more with less,” COVID fatigue, and a desire for a more purposeful life. Anthony Klutz, an organizational psychologist and professor at Texas A&M, coined this phenomenon The Great Resignation. A shortage of workers has meant that employers are forced to pay more to attract workers. However, jobs are still going unfilled. This article examines how today’s leaders can improve employee job satisfaction for better employee retention and recruitment in the aftermath of the pandemic.
SMALL BUSINESS
Hr Morning

Study: Most employees want to keep current working arrangement

There’s been a lot of conflicting reports when it comes to employees’ working arrangements. Some never want to return to the office, while others want that “normalcy” back. But a new study found it’s not necessarily a specific arrangement employees want most — they want stability....
ECONOMY
WTRF- 7News

Target to pay workers with $24 an hour

Workers at Target stores and distribution centers in places like New York, where competition for finding and hiring staff is the fiercest, could see starting wages as high as $24 an hour this year. The Minneapolis-based discount retailer said Monday that it will adopt minimum wages that range from $15 to $24 an hour, with […]
RETAIL
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville Dollar Tree fined $32,000 for putting employees in harm's way

OSHA cites repeated offenses committed by the store on Town Center Loop West.The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration has fined the Dollar Tree in Wilsonville $32,000 for exposing employees to harm. The administration announced Wednesday that the store on 29756 S.W. Town Center Loop West had failed to stabilize and secure boxes of merchandise to prevent them from falling onto, or in the path of, employees. According to the administration, the store also neglected to ensure the proper width of aisles and walkways, make sure materials did not block access to portable fire extinguishers, check that carts and...
WILSONVILLE, OR
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

What Are The 20 Top Paying Jobs In The US?

The latest statistics of the highest median annual pay from the U.S. Bureau of Labor has the medical profession in its top seven slots. According to Economic Policy Institute, since 1978, CEO pay has skyrocketed 1,322%, 351 times as much as a typical worker in 2020. When your mother said...
ECONOMY
WCAX

As offices reopen, remote workers increasingly in demand

NEW YORK (CBS) The pandemic forced millions of Americans to work from home, and even though corporations now have some employees coming back to the office, remote jobs are becoming more popular than ever. Amanda Miller can literally roll out of bed and start working. In 2020, her corporate office...
HEALTH
BBC

Cost of living: Consumers urged to take up workplace perks

An estimated 10 million employees have access to discount shopping schemes through work but may rarely use them, research suggests. Nearly two in five employers (38%) told consultants LCP they offered retail discount perk schemes to their staff. With the cost of living rising at its fastest rate for decades,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Upworthy

These 11 reasons are why companies no longer want you to work from home

As the pandemic continues, several folks have continued to work from home. However, companies are now calling employees back into the office. Of course, dozens of Americans have opposed this shift. While employers claim they want to return to the office "for the culture," many on Twitter have shared the real reasons behind why firms want their workers to discontinue remote work. Real estate and gas prices are only two of those reasons. After more than two years of working from home and recognizing all of the benefits it has to offer, employees are drawing hard boundaries around their bosses asking them to return to work. So, here are 11 of the real reasons why employers are putting an end to work from home.
GAS PRICE
iheart.com

Who knew Remote Working would lead to High-Tech Moonlighting!

Business management expert and author Dr. Lynne Curry says Resume Builder's recent study proves it. "At least 70% of remote workers have a second job. 37% of them are holding TWO full time jobs! And they're not working 80 hours a week! Dr. Curry says management is not pleased. "An awful lot of employers are noticing that not only has productivity gone down - but some of the things employers used to be able to expect from employees have gone away!" Things like initiating new projects and collaborating with other staff. Dr. Curry says employers can't make it go away.
ECONOMY
Culpeper Star Exponent

Nursing home workforce shortage continues to affect local facilities

Season Kincke picked up plastic cups and food containers from a tray as Mary Lou Rakes settled into the blue recliner in her room at The Glebe Retirement Community. “How do you need to be set up?” Kincke asked. “I know you need your tray. Do you need your pillow over here?”
HEALTH SERVICES
nddist.com

Addressing Long Haul Driver Shortages

Manufacturers and packaging companies continue to deal with a host of distribution challenges carrying over from 2021, including driver shortages, logistical changes due to a fluctuating pandemic environment, and asset management hurdles that continue to impact organizational bottom lines. However, leading fleets are realizing that they can recruit and retain...
INDUSTRY
NBC Connecticut

The Great Resignation Continues, as 44% of Workers Look for a New Job

Forty-four percent of employees are "job seekers," according to Willis Towers Watson's 2022 Global Benefits Attitudes Survey. Data suggest the Great Resignation, a pandemic-era labor trend also known as the Great Reshuffle, is continuing. Over half of workers said higher pay was a top reason they'd look for a new...
PERSONAL FINANCE
