Annapolis, MD

Senator Jeff Waldstreicher Represents District 18

By Fran Murphy
mymcmedia.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleState Senator Jeff Waldstreicher currently serves his first term as a Maryland State Senator. Previously he served two terms in the Maryland House. He recently talked with My MCM about...

www.mymcmedia.org

Missouri Independent

Judges release new boundaries for Missouri Senate districts

A panel of Missouri judges tasked with redrawing 34 state Senate districts released a tentative plan Monday, part of a once-in-a-decade process that reconfigures political boundaries following the U.S. Census. The new map, drawn by the Judicial Redistricting Commission after a citizen commission failed to reach consensus, will be formally submitted to the Secretary of […] The post Judges release new boundaries for Missouri Senate districts appeared first on Missouri Independent.
JC Post

GOP Kansas Senate map creates 2 districts with 2 incumbents

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans are moving to redraw the boundaries of Kansas Senate districts so that a GOP and Democratic senator would face running against each other and the Redistricting Committee's chair would be drawn into a GOP colleague's district. Republicans and Democrats have rival plans, though the...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Burley woman runs for District 27 Senate seat

BURLEY — A Burley woman is running for the state senate seat in District 27. Jeanie Hakes, 56, has lived in Burley for 26 years. “I feel like so often people in leadership positions have their decisions influenced by power, money or fear,” Hakes said. “I am not seeking power or money and I’m not afraid to stand up to big business or bullying tactics.”
Shelbyville News

Josh Gillmore for IN State Representative District 54

Josh Gillmore is a candidate for Indiana State Representative for the 54th District, hoping to replace the retiring Tom Saunders. He was born and raised a Hoosier, currently residing in Henry County. Gillmore was home educated and will be graduating from Indiana Wesleyan University in April with a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing with Honors. He is the Operations Manager at his family business of Cornerstone Campground and Retreat Center in New Castle. He comes from a large family of niine, where he has six siblings.
Calhoun County Journal

Alabama Senate, District 12 Forum to be Held Tonight

Jacksonville, AL – The Calhoun County Journal and the City of Jacksonville will be hosting a live forum for the candidates running for Alabama Senate, District 12. The Candidates on the ballot for this race are Wendy Draper, Danny McCullars, Keith Kelley, and Wayne Willis and each candidate has been invited to participate. Danny McCullars is the only democrat running and Wayne Willis, Wendy Draper, and Keith Kelley are preparing for the primary race on May 24, 2022, to see who will be the republican candidate for District 12.
