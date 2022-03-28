Senator Jeff Waldstreicher Represents District 18

Jacksonville, AL – The Calhoun County Journal and the City of Jacksonville will be hosting a live forum for the candidates running for Alabama Senate, District 12. The Candidates on the ballot for this race are Wendy Draper, Danny McCullars, Keith Kelley, and Wayne Willis and each candidate has been invited to participate. Danny McCullars is the only democrat running and Wayne Willis, Wendy Draper, and Keith Kelley are preparing for the primary race on May 24, 2022, to see who will be the republican candidate for District 12.

