Music Superstars Join Forces for Global ‘Stand Up for Ukraine’ Social Media Rally

By Lars Brandle
 1 day ago

On April 9, stars from across the entertainment and sports sectors will join together for Stand Up for Ukraine , a social media movement that boasts a who’s who of participants including Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Adam Durica, Aitana, Alanis Morissette, Alejandro Sanz, Alexandra Stan, Angélique Kidjo, Annie Lennox, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Celine Dion, Chris Isaak, Chris Rock, Demi Lovato, Elton John and David Furnish, FINNEAS, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Gloria Steinem, Green Day, Herbert Grönemeyer, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness, Igo, Jon Batiste, Jonas Brothers, Juanes, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Leon Bridges, Luke Combs, Madonna, Miley Cyrus, Mirai, Ozzy Osbourne, Pearl Jam, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ryan Tedder, Sarsa, Shaquille O’Neal, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, Tame Impala, U2, Usher, Vito Bambino and Young Leosia.

On that day, it’s hoped anyone who logs onto social media will be swamped with messages from entertainers and activists calling for tangible support for Ukraine and a solution to the humanitarian crisis that continues to escalate following the Russian army’s invasion on Feb. 24. The April 9 pledging summit intends to rally people on social media to pressure government and corporate leaders to provide additional emergency funding needed to help the millions displaced by the invasion in Ukraine and other conflicts around the world including Yemen, South Sudan and Afghanistan.

Powered by Global Citizen , the Stand Up for Ukraine summit was unveiled Saturday (March 26) by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and is intended to play much more than a feel-good role in these difficult times. With the social movement spanning the globe, it’s hoped the hearts, minds and wallets of the world will open up for refugees and drive billions of dollars in aid.

“Millions of people are fleeing the bombs falling on Ukrainian cities,” comments President Ursula von der Leyen. “The world must stand up for them. The European Union is catering for the needs of the millions of refugees it hosts. And we will further step up. But so much is needed – and the brave people of Ukraine deserve solidarity from citizens and states around the globe. Together, we can give them a safe home and bring some light in their lives at this dark hour.”

Some 12 million people need assistance currently because of the war in Ukraine, according to UNHCR. More than 6.5 million are displaced internally. And in less than three weeks, over 3.2 million people have left Ukraine and fled into neighboring countries, including nearly 2 million women and children.

“History has shown us that conflict and poverty are closely interconnected, resulting in the weakening of the rule of law, a collapse in economic development and often catastrophic humanitarian situations,” said Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans. “There is no doubt that the conflict in Ukraine has led to a humanitarian crisis – members of Global Citizen saw this ourselves at the Ukrainian-Polish border. More than three million refugees have fled their homes, with millions more likely on their way.”

The music industry has moved en masse to condemn the actions of Russia , with all the leading players suspending or withdrawing their activities in the territories, including the three majors (Universal Music Group, Sony Music, Warner Music), Spotify, YouTube and Live Nation.

For more information on Stand Up for Ukraine head here .

