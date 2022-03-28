ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lite Rock 96.9

Burlington County, NJ, Cops: Woman Who Failed at Shoplifting Wanted

By Chris Coleman
Lite Rock 96.9
Lite Rock 96.9
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Cops in Burlington County are asking for your help identifying a woman who, apparently, failed at shoplifting. Officials in Mount Laurel are...

literock969.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Union County Woman Wanted For Questioning In Aggravated Assault Shooting: Newark PD

Police in Newark are seeking the public’s help locating a woman for questioning in connection to an aggravated assault shooting. Keichaqia Belle, of Plainfield, was found to be the registered owner of the vehicle that was used by suspects who fired shots at another driver and passenger who were stopped at a traffic light at Broad and Chestnut Streets in Newark shortly after 9:40 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said Tuesday.
NEWARK, NJ
WDTV

Bridgeport PD trying to identify woman accused of shoplifting

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers with the Bridgeport Police Department are asking for assistance in identifying a woman in reference to a shoplifting complaint. According to a Facebook post, the shoplifting complaint comes from Sheetz in White Oaks on March 9, 2022. Officers said the suspect left the parking lot...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting
TheDailyBeast

Pregnant Woman Punched in the Face on a Philly Bus for Refusing to Give Up Her Seat, Police Say

A pregnant woman was punched in the face at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning when she refused to give up her seat on a bus, police in Philadelphia have reported. The woman, who is about two months pregnant, was allegedly approached by a fellow passenger who demanded she give up her seat, the local transit authority said. When she declined, the police claim the man punched and pushed her. The suspect fled the bus following the attack, and the woman was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. PennLive reports that the suspect was identified through surveillance cameras mounted in the bus and was apprehended Monday morning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

State Police ID Driver Killed On I-295 In South Jersey

Authorities have released the name of a Camden County man killed when his car struck a concrete barrier in Salem County. Anthony Joy Jr., 58, of Pine Hill, was driving a Nissan Sentra south on Interstate 295 in Carneys Point Township shortly before 8 a.m. on March 20, according to Trooper Charles Marchan, a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Philly Men Caught Trafficking More Than 1.5 Pounds Of Cocaine, PCP To Mercer County: Prosecutor

Two Philadelphia men were charged after they were caught trafficking more than a pound and a half of cocaine and PCP to Mercer County, authorities announced. Philadelphia residents Jorge Mercado-Torres, 28, and Christopher Seabrook, 47, were taken into custody Monday and charged with first-degree narcotics offenses and second-degree weapons offenses, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

1 dead, 2 hurt after multi-vehicle crash in N.J., authorities say

A driver was killed and two other people were hurt in a crash Monday afternoon in Passaic County, authorities said. The wreck, which happened shortly before 1 p.m., involved a Ford Escape SUV and a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Germantown Road in West Milford, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and township Police Chief James DeVore.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Lite Rock 96.9

Lite Rock 96.9

Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite Rock 96.9 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy