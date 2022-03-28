BPD: 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting on Truxtun

Ten people were injured, one of them critically, in a shooting at a spring break party in Dallas, Texas.Police say the shooting broke out around 11.50pm on Saturday night on the 5200 block of Botham Jean Blvd. One of the victims, an 18-year-old man, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.No arrests have been made, and police are asking for the public’s help identifying the shooter.“Anyone in possession of a cellphone video or anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Alec Lopez, #10715 at Alec.Lopez@dallascityhall.com or 214-671-3658,” the Dallas Police Department said on Sunday.The...

