BPD: 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting on Truxtun

By The Bakersfield Californian
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBakersfield Police Department officers reported that three people were shot early Monday morning in the 1200 block of East Truxtun Avenue. BPD responded to a report from ShotSpotter, its gunfire-detection program, and found two...

