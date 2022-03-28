ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Axe, MI

Bad Axe man charged with aggravated stalking

By Mark Birdsall
Huron Daily Tribune
Huron Daily Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qd8gn_0es3JiFU00
(Metro Creative Graphics/File Photo) (Metro Creative Graphics/File Photo)

A Bad Axe man is facing several years in prison after he was charged with two counts of aggravated stalking and using a computer to commit a crime.

Police allege Jason David Blackstock, 44, committed the offenses in January and February of this year.

Aggravated stalking carries a possible sentence of five years in prison and/or $10,000 fine, and the charge of using a computer to use a crime carries a penalty of seven years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.

A jury trial has been scheduled in Huron County Circuit Court on May 3.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man charged with smearing human faeces on a woman’s face is arrested again

The man accused of committing one of the more heinous crimes reported at a New York subway station is back behind bars again, but this time for a crime that will induce far fewer stomach-churning reactions.Frank Abrokwa was caught on CCTV footage on 21 February approaching a 43-year-old woman who was sitting on a bench at the Wakefield-241st Street subway station in the Bronx. In the video, you can see the moment that the 37-year-old smeared human faeces on the unsuspecting woman’s face.By 28 February, Mr ââAbrokwa was caught and charged by police with forcible touching, menacing and disorderly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bad Axe, MI
Bad Axe, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Saginaw News

Saginaw County woman testifies she, four kids fled from fiancé before he allegedly killed his mom with hatchet

SAGINAW, MI — Wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with “Beautiful Disaster,” a mother of five testified her fiancé deliberately crashed into a car she and his grandmother were in, seemingly enraged over a text message. Dazed from the collision, the woman saw her fiancé walk away from the wreckage on a rural Saginaw County road and head back to his family home, where only moments before he had threatened his mother with a hatchet.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
KSN News

Woman pleads to hitting cyclist, then shooting him

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman who was charged with first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting in east Wichita has pled guilty to a lesser charge. A jury trial for Charity Blackmon, 32, was scheduled to begin Monday, but the district attorney’s office said she pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree intentional murder […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason David
WGME

Five arrested in Oxford drug bust related to fiery crash

OXFORD (WGME) – Five people are facing drug charges in Oxford after officers executed a search warrant. The warrant was part of an investigation into a Woodstock man whose driver's license should've been suspended after a deadly crash but wasn't. Agents say they found two people trying to escape...
OXFORD, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#Crime#Prison#Axe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Huron Daily Tribune

Huron Daily Tribune

Huron County, MI
499
Followers
282
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Huron Daily Tribune covers news, entertainment, sports, and community interests in Michigan's Thumb area

 https://www.michigansthumb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy