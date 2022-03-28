Bad Axe man charged with aggravated stalking

(Metro Creative Graphics/File Photo) (Metro Creative Graphics/File Photo)

A Bad Axe man is facing several years in prison after he was charged with two counts of aggravated stalking and using a computer to commit a crime.

Police allege Jason David Blackstock, 44, committed the offenses in January and February of this year.

Aggravated stalking carries a possible sentence of five years in prison and/or $10,000 fine, and the charge of using a computer to use a crime carries a penalty of seven years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.

A jury trial has been scheduled in Huron County Circuit Court on May 3.