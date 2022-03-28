Tuscola County man could face life on home invasion charge

(Metro Creative Graphics/File Photo) (Metro Creative Graphics/File Photo)

An Akron man could face life in prison after he was charged in Huron County District Court with first-degree home invasion.

Luther Gabriel Dinsmore, 42, pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree home invasion and assault in connection with an incident allegedly occurring at a home near Bay Port on Jan. 26.

Prosecutor Tim Rutkowski said Dinsmore was arrested after he allegedly forced his way into an apartment and assaulted a man inside the dwelling.

A habitual offender, fourth notice, was added to the charges, which means Dinsmore could face life in prison if convicted.

A jury trial date has been set for July 12.