Watch: Wrestling legend Mick Foley puts sleeper on fan at Mall of America, 'wins' his title

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 1 day ago
Adam Uren

Wrestling hero Mick Foley was in Bloomington for a show earlier this month and while in town took a moment to win himself a title from a local fan.

The "Hardcore Legend," who wrestled in WWE and many other promotions under monickers such as Mankind, Cactus Jack, and Dude Love, placed a sleeper hold on a fan at a meet-and-greet following his recent show at the Mall of America, which was part of his Have A Nice Day speaking and comedy tour.

The fan had a replica belt of WWE's 24/7 title around his waist. The rules for that particular title stipulate that it must be defended anywhere and at all times.

Foley slapped the sleeper on the fan, who then failed the arm raise/drop test, rendering Foley the "winner."

Video of the moment was shared on TikTok by the user @MaxPavlak98.

"Share the joy as I claim the 24/7 title!" posted Foley on his Facebook page last week. "This was after a recent show on my ‘Have A Nice Day’ tour in Bloomington, MN during the meet-and-greet. A lot of fun!"

Foley has a lot of history in Minnesota. He famously won the WWE Title at SummerSlam 1999 at Target Center in a triple-threat with Stone Cold Steve Austin and Triple H, for which then-Governor Jesse Ventura was the special guest referee.

