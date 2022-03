Carol Blades remembers the eruption that looked like something from Yellowstone National Park, a geyser of water spraying into the air from beneath the Yellowstone River, just south of Laurel. She saw that as she was crossing the bridge less than a half-mile from her home, as she was being ordered out of her residence […] The post Yellowstone County approves permit for NorthWestern Energy natural gas power plant in Laurel appeared first on Daily Montanan.

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT ・ 17 MINUTES AGO