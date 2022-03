As the Northland experiences a gorgeous weekend leading in the the first day of spring Sunday, there is expected to be a lot of people looking to get outdoors. Outdoor enthusiasts who are interested in accessing trails in Duluth are asked to be observant and play it safe as it's easy to damage trails this time of year. In fact, it's usually this time of year when trails temporarily close to all users so that they are protected.

DULUTH, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO