Here’s Why Assessed Property Values Are Up In St. Louis County

HOUSING URBAN DEVELOPMENT - EMERGENCY SOLUTION GRANT FY2021 FUNDING. The St. Louis County Department of Human Services-Homeless Services Program is seeking proposals from suitably qualified entities to provide projects and programs that address the need for Street Outreach, Emergency Shelter, Homelessness Prevention, and Rapid Rehousing for St. Louis County individuals and families who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness. The total Housing Urban Development funding available for the Emergency Solution Grant FY2021 is $483,239.00. Proposals are due on April 5, 2022 by 2:00 p.m. Central Time. Request For Proposal details and specifications can be obtained at the St. Louis County Bids and RFPs webpage located at https://stlouiscountymo.gov/services/request-for-bids-and-proposals/

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO