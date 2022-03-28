ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortnite Rumor Teases Assassin's Creed Valhalla Collab

By Logan Moore
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new rumor associated with Fortnite has teased that Epic's popular battle royale shooter will soon be crossing over with Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Just a couple of weeks back, we had already heard that Ubisoft might soon be bringing some skins to Fortnite that were associated with Assassin's Creed. However,...

epicstream.com

Did Rockstar Games Just Tease The Setting of GTA 6?

Did Rockstar Games just tease the setting of the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6?. Earlier this year, Rockstar Games already confirmed that they're working on GTA 6, the sixth entry to the massively popular open-world action-adventure video game franchise. However, the developer didn't share new details about its gameplay, release date, or what video game platforms it will be available on, but rumors suggest that they're aiming to release it in 2023, but a 2024 release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S is far more likely. There are also rumors that claim Vice City, Rockstar's fictional take on Miami, will be one of the central locations of GTA 6.
PC Gamer

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok shows that the series is better without the animus

My least favourite thing about Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the Assassin's Creed bit. I'm over 140 hours in and at this point, I'm too afraid to ask what the hell Basim was up to, why the golden magic staff is so central to the Assassin's Creed plot or why Layla wanted to study Eivor at all. Imagine my joy, then, when I visited Asgard and Jotunheim for the first time in Valhalla. No weird subplot, no modern-day science stuff, just silly fantasy fun about vikings with nary a Marvel Cinematic Universe comparison in sight.
ComicBook

Elden Ring Player Reveals What Happens When You Kill the Turtle Pope

Elden Ring has been out for a few weeks now, but there are still many secrets that are still being discovered. Players have a lot of freedom to kill the game's NPCs, including the so-called "Turtle Pope," Miriel. Given Miriel's kind nature, many have been opposed to committing such an act. However, on the Elden Ring subreddit, user VG_Crimson revealed that they not only killed the Turtle Pope, they also deeply regretted doing so. Apparently, it takes quite a bit of effort to kill Miriel, but the Turtle Pope refuses to fight back, promising to forgive the player if they stop.
epicstream.com

Spy x Family Prepares for Anime Debut With Cool Character Posters

With Spring 2022 anime season fast approaching, shows releasing within that window prepares for each of their debut or return on the small screens and for Spy x Family, the series adaptation of Tatsuya Endo’s original manga series comes in with cool character posters to hype up the fans for its arrival.
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Hulk vs. Thor Trailer

The brawl to end them all kicks off in a new trailer for Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War, a five-part crossover event between Marvel's Hulk and Thor solo series. The crossover comes from writer Donny Cates, who is penning Hulk and Thor, and artist Martin Coccolo, with covers by legendary artist Gary Frank. Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War's trailer gets fans caught up on the individual adventures taking place in the Jade Giant and God of Thunder's titles, while setting the stage for an epic clash in their long-running feud. By the time the event has concluded, Hulk and Thor will be forever changed.
ComicBook

When Will Attack on Titan's Series Finale Debut?

The last episode of Attack on Titan's anime series is nigh, and with the Scout Regiment attempting to make their way to Eren Jaeger to stop his genocidal rampage, what better time than now to fill fans in on when they can expect the final installment. Though the dark anime adaptation is seeing a slight delay as a result of Anime Japan, fans won't have to wait too much longer for the conclusion of the second half of the final season.
ComicBook

GTA Online Rumor Teases Liberty City Map Expansion

A new GTA Online rumor has surfaced online, and it's teasing a map expansion coming this summer that will take players back to Liberty City, the series' fictional take on New York City and the setting of both GTA 3 and GTA 4. The rumor comes the way of Matheusvictorbr, a Portuguese leaker who has started to build a following on Twitter for various scoops, leaks, and teases about Grand Theft Auto VI, GTA Online, and other things under the Rockstar Games umbrella. The leaker has a mixed track record, but if their new claim is accurate, GTA Online is getting one of its biggest updates to date this summer.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus: Free Games We May Get for April 2022

This coming week, PlayStation Plus subscribers will find out the free PS4 and PS5 games they will be getting for the month of April 2022. Like most months, the month's lineup will likely leak before it's revealed, but before that happens we have relayed word of three games we think could end up being included. And we think it's going to be a great month for PS Plus subscribers, chiefly because of the inclusion of one single game.
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Game From Bethesda Teased

A new Xbox Series X game from Bethesda studio Tango Gameworks has been teased. Following its acquisition of Bethesda, Xbox now owns the following IP: Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, DOOM, Wolfenstein, Dishonored, Prey, Starfield, Deathloop, Ghostwire Tokyo, Quake, The Evil Within, and Rage. There's more IP it now owns, but these are the most notable. And of course, Xbox now owns the studios behind these series. One of these studios is Tango Gameworks, responsible for The Evil Within and Ghostwire Tokyo. Between these releases and the fact its boss Shinji Mikami is the creator of Resident Evil, the studio is known as a horror studio, but the aforementioned Mikami doesn't want this to be the studio's sole reputation. To this end, the studio is currently working on a non-horror game under The Evil Within DLC director John Johanas.
ComicBook

When Will Attack on Titan Episode 87 Premiere?

Attack on Titan has finally reached the final episode of its fourth and final season, but unfortunately it's going to be a little bit more of a wait before fans finally get to see it all come to an end! When Attack on Titan revealed it would finally be returning for Part 2 of the final season as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule, fans were surprised to find out that the series was only slated to return for a single cour of 12 episodes. Considering how much of Hajime Isayama's original manga there was left to adapt, fans were wondering how the anime would handle it all.
NME

‘One Piece Odyssey’ is a new JRPG with author Eiichiro Oda’s involvement

One Piece Odyssey is a new Japanese RPG (JRPG) being developed with the help of the original manga’s author Eiichiro Oda. Announced today, the game is described as being “rooted in canon and sure to retain the humour and chemistry of the anime,” and will have quests and dungeons with a “One Piece twist.” It is set to release some time this year on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC and One Piece Odyssey will feature new character and monster designs by Oda and will be developed by ILCA Inc.
The Independent

GTA 6 is officially confirmed by Rockstar Games, but when will it be released?

Since its release in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V has become one of the most successful media properties of all time. Part of that success is thanks to its many rereleases on next-generation hardware and the ongoing success of GTA Online. So it’s no wonder that fans of the series have been eagerly awaiting news on an upcoming sequel.Well that day has finally arrived, as Rockstar Games made an official announcement on 4 February confirming the speculation: the next Grand Theft Auto is in active development.The publisher seemed to acknowledge the uncertainty over the series’s future, since there has been...
ComicBook

GTA 5 Actor Reveals What He Wants to See From GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto V actor Shawn Fonteno has revealed what he'd like to see from Grand Theft Auto 6. Earlier this year, Rockstar confirmed it was making the next Grand Theft Auto, but has little else to say about the project at the moment. It has been 8 years since the last GTA game was released, not counting the latest remaster of GTA 5 for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, and rumors have been circulating for an extended period of time over what Rockstar plans to do with the next entry. While some rumors are a bit strange and perhaps overly ambitious, it hasn't stopped the hype train.
Variety

More Than 500 Dragon Ball Episodes Are Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

Click here to read the full article. Crunchyroll is inviting fans of the Dragon Ball anime franchise to hop on their Flying Nimbus cloud — and stream more than 500 episodes of the fan-favorite series that were previously available only on Funimation. For the first time, Toei Animation’s “Dragon Ball,” “Dragon Ball Z” and “Dragon Ball GT” are now available to watch on Sony’s Crunchyroll streaming service in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The three series come to Crunchyroll as part of another wave of new content from Funimation, after Sony on March 1 announced that the two services would...
PC Gamer

Fortnite's new no-build mode has neither Fort nor Nite

Last week, Epic removed the building side from Fortnite's casual mode: and made our own Morgan fall back in love with the biggest battle royale around. Wider reaction was positive, too, and it wasn't long before rumours started flying around that the intent was to make the no-build mode a permanent feature of the game.
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Quickly Removes Controversial Sniper Change

Call of Duty: Warzone recently made a controversial change to snipers that was met with immediate backlash, and has since been reverted. With yesterday's update, developer Raven Software dealt snipers a major nerf, removing the ability of all snipers to kill in one headshot in regular battle royale modes. Not only was this a controversial change, but a puzzling one. That said, apparently, it was not an intentional change. Not long after this unintentional change began to make the rounds on social media, Raven Software released a new hotfix to return snipers back to their normal damage values.
The Game Haus

What is the Breath of the Wild Sequel Release Date?

Originally stated to come out in 2022, the Breath of the Wild Sequel received some delays. This leaves some fans wondering, what is the Breath of the Wild Sequel Release Date? Well, Breath of the Wild 2 release date delayed until an ambiguous date in Spring 2023. Many fans speculated for a 2022 release, excited over the sequel to the master piece. But to their dismay, the game will not debut in 2022. There’s so much anticipation, yet Nintendo delayed the launch.
SFGate

‘Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045,’ ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Return as Netflix Reveals 40 Anime Titles for 2022

Netflix has revealed 40 anime titles that will bow on the service in 2022, including new shows and returning fan favorites. Titles revealed at the AnimeJapan 2022 event include “Thermae Romae Novae,” launching on Monday, which is part of the partnership that the streamer had announced in 2020 with six anime creators. Other highlights include “Kotaro Lives Alone,” and Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure. It also features family-friendly anime films like action blockbuster “Bubble,” which premiered at the Berlinale earlier this year and Studio Colorido’s “Drifting Home.”
