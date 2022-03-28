ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 review – no surprises in Sega’s speedy-critter sequel

By Leslie Felperin
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HDGSh_0es3EUJ300
2022, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2<br>SONIC Film 'SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2' (2022) Directed By JEFF FOWLER 28 March 2022 SBD15262 Allstar/PARAMOUNT **WARNING** This Photograph is for editorial use only and is the copyright of PARAMOUNT and/or the Photographer assigned by the Film or Production Company &amp; can only be reproduced by publications in conjunction with the promotion of the above Film. A Mandatory Credit To PARAMOUNT is required. The Photographer should also be credited when known. No commercial use can be granted without written authority from the Film Company. Photograph: Paramount/Allstar

Before the screening of this sequel to 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog started, a representative from the film company asked us to please not spoil any of the film’s big surprises. Human nature being what it is, I spent the whole time anxiously wondering what is the thing I’m not supposed to spoil. That the good guys win in the end? Surely you could have guessed that, dear reader, given the film is clearly aimed at a family audience and features animated characters who first emerged in a video game where no one ever dies, just respawns.

There’s not much to spoil about Sonic the Hedgehog 2 because there’s not very much to say about it, other than it’s mildly amusing and reasonably competently assembled. Picking up where the first film left off, bright-blue hedgehog from another dimension Sonic (voiced again by Parks and Recreation ’s Ben Schwartz) is still living as a kind of adopted son with Tom (James Marsden), a local cop in the small Montana town of Green Hills, and his veterinarian wife Maddie (Tika Sumpter), both of whom are kindly but not great at pretending to be acting with an animated character they can’t see during filming.

But Sonic’s nemesis, Dr Robotnik ( Jim Carrey , kind of fantastic but pitching his performance’s energy at the level of a nuclear reactor in meltdown) has been rescued from his exile on the mushroom planet by a new character, a red, muscley echidna (also known as a spiny anteater) named Knuckles, voiced by Idris Elba , who has a beef with Sonic. A third animated creature, a fox with two tails named Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) who clearly attended a school with a good STEM programme, arrives via a magic golden ring portal to help Sonic out.

Related: Sonic the Hedgehog review – dastardly Jim Carrey gives Sonic the blues

While all this animated running, jumping and smashing is going on with the three primary-coloured beasties, Robotnik cracks wise with his old henchman Stone (Lee Majdoub) who is clearly besotted with Robotnik but can only express his feelings through latte foam art. Meanwhile, Tom and Maddie are off in Hawaii for the wedding of Maddie’s sister Rachel (formidable scene-stealer Natasha Rothwell , a Saturday Night Live alum) and seem to be stuck in an entirely different kind of movie, a comedy of manners and matrimony like one of those 90s/00s movies that starred Owen Wilson or Cameron Diaz. It all sort of comes together in the end, but there’s no earthly reason that it should all have taken two hours. Maybe the spoiler is the unfeasible length of the running time.

• Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is released on 1 April in cinemas.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Netflix's Resident Evil Release Date Revealed in New Teaser Art

Netflix has released new teaser art for its upcoming Resident Evil live-action TV series, based on Capcom's popular Resident Evil video games. In a news release, Netflix said that the show will have "the best of Resident Evil DNA", and that it will feature badass heroines, new and familiar creatures, a battle for survival in the midst of a zombie apocalypse, and a mystery to be solved.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Revisits Nezuko's Demonic Transformation

Nezuko might not wield a sword like her brother Tanjiro, or his friends Inosuke and Zenitsu, but the sister of the Demon Slayer protagonist has proved that she is one of the most capable fighters in the series thanks to the demonic influence running through her veins. With the second season of the anime bringing out Nezuko's most terrifying abilities in her battle against Daki within the Entertainment District, one cosplayer has revisited the powerful transformation of the character that sprung from the mind of Koyoharu Gotouge.
COMICS
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Hawaii State
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
CNET

Real-Life 'Halo' Boots Put You in Master Chief's Shoes

Halo's Master Chief is famous for never taking off his helmet. But now you can at least get your hands on his boots, with new footwear inspired by the iconic Xbox games and upcoming Paramount Plus TV show. Wolverine, the venerable maker of tough footwear for hard work and hard...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natasha Rothwell
Person
Cameron Diaz
Person
Idris Elba
Person
James Marsden
Person
Ben Schwartz
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Tika Sumpter
Person
Colleen O'shaughnessey
Person
Jim Carrey
theplaylist.net

‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ Trailer: Sonic’s Next-Level Adventure Features Tails & Knuckles

While they’ll try and make I.P. and franchise out of anything these days, Paramount’s live-action animated hybrid, “Sonic The Hedgehog” film was surprisingly endearing, watchable, and entertaining, perhaps thanks to the voice work of Ben Schwartz as Sonic, the surprising chemistry he had with straight man James Marsden and the inclusion of rubber face Jim Carrey as the bad guy, the brilliant, evil Dr. Robotnik.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog: Ian Flynn Talks Comics, Working With Sega, and What Comes Next

The Sonic the Hedgehog comic from IDW is swiftly approaching a major milestone. Sonic the Hedgehog #50 is set to serve as the culmination of the series' story thus far when it releases in June. Ahead of that, ComicBook.com had the opportunity to talk with longtime Sonic the Hedgehog writer Ian Flynn all about the future of the comic, Sonic in general, and everything from working with Sega to Sally Acorn.
COMICS
Vice

Why Did a Nazi Sonic Appear in a Sega Magazine?

Seeing an image of Sonic the Hedgehog as a Nazi wouldn’t even make me blink in the year 2022. I’ve been looking at the internet for too long to be shocked by fascist imagery or weird fan art of Sega’s beloved mascot. In a way, the marriage of the two is inevitable, a kind of Rule 34 without the sex, though you can find a sexy picture of Nazi Sonic as well if you looked.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic The Hedgehog 2#Parks And Recreation#Video Game#The Film Company#Paramount Allstar
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings Tengen Back to the Fight

The second season of Demon Slayer began by adapting the story of the Mugen Train, which saw Tanjiro and his young monster hunting friends teaming up with the Flame Hashira. When Rengoku died at the end of the first half of season two, Tanjiro and company were in need of a new mentor and found one in the extremely "flashy" Hashira known as Tengen Uzui. Now, one cosplayer has taken us back to the Entertainment District Arc by recreating one of the Sound Hashira's most brutal battles.
COMICS
ComicBook

Attack on Titan's Universal Studios Attraction Is Everything Fans Deserve: Watch

Attack on Titan is preparing to reach its climax, and while the story of the Scout Regiment might reach its zenith as the war between Eldians and Marleyians ends, the series still has a home at Universal Studios Japan. With the Japanese theme park focusing on several anime franchises outside of Hajime Isayama's masterpiece, one fan has been able to capture a fresh look at the attraction that gives fans the opportunity to ride as a part of the Survey Corps and even pick up exclusive merch for the dark anime franchise.
COMICS
epicstream.com

GTA 6: Release Date, Map, Story, News, Trailer & Everything We Know So Far

Finally, on February 4, 2022, Rockstar confirmed that it's working on Grand Theft Auto 6, the highly-anticipated entry to the massively popular open-world action-adventure video game franchise. click to enlarge. + 9. GTA 6. After years of rumors and speculations, Rockstar Games finally announced GTA 6 on its official website....
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NME

‘One Piece Odyssey’ is a new JRPG with author Eiichiro Oda’s involvement

One Piece Odyssey is a new Japanese RPG (JRPG) being developed with the help of the original manga’s author Eiichiro Oda. Announced today, the game is described as being “rooted in canon and sure to retain the humour and chemistry of the anime,” and will have quests and dungeons with a “One Piece twist.” It is set to release some time this year on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC and One Piece Odyssey will feature new character and monster designs by Oda and will be developed by ILCA Inc.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Just Landed a Big Manga Milestone

My Hero Academia is currently focusing on the final war between UA Academy and All For One's ever-expanding army of rogues, and it seems that 2022 is already set to be a great year for the shonen series when it comes to overall sales. With the shonen series already becoming a top seller in the medium of manga for this year, the franchise has some major milestones when it comes to its story, as Kohei Horikoshi has already stated that the current battle taking place is set to be its last.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Shares Official Look at Izuku's New Costume

My Hero Academia has revealed a closer look at the colors for Izuku Midoriya's newest hero costume! Izuku has gone through a fair bit of trouble ever since the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series had begun. It all kicked off with one major makeover right from the jump as Izuku went on a brief stint as a vigilante hero trying to take down as many villains as he could alone. This process changed him both inside and out, and there was no better reflection of that change than how much his hero costume had morphed as a result.
COMICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

216K+
Followers
60K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy