ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Omar Kelly: Dolphins’ free-agent frenzy sets tone for overhauled offense

By Omar Kelly, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 1 day ago

Put your opinions and obsessions about the quarterback to the side for one moment.

For one spring, let’s not overanalyze everything new coach Mike McDaniel said, or didn’t say about Tua Tagovailoa, dissecting the young quarterback’s potential and his future.

McDaniel hasn’t seen Tagovailoa throw one pass in person yet.

Let’s also refrain from stressing about veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who was signed to be the backup, but refuses to view himself as the backup.

Jacoby Brissett refused to call himself a backup last year and it didn’t bother a soul. So why let Bridgewater’s inflated opinion of himself bother you now?

We’ll soon figure out who Tagovailoa is, and what he can become because for once in his young career he should have a decent supporting cast around him.

The Dolphins have given themselves a chance to have a respectable offensive line courtesy of the free-agent addition of Terron Armstead, a Pro Bowl left tackle, and Connor Williams, an established veteran guard.

Tagovailoa should have a decent running game after Miami made it a priority, adding veteran tailbacks Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds and fullback Alec Ingold.

And Miami upgraded his playmakers, on paper at least, including the addition of one of the NFL’s top players in superstar Tyreek Hill, whom the Dolphins traded for last week.

In one offseason, the Dolphins improved the talent base in every phase of that side of the ball with the hopes it will help McDaniel lay a solid foundation.

They did what all organizations must do before they can come to any hard and firm conclusions on its young quarterback. They provided him with support.

“We added people that we are very proud of in terms of the human beings and what we’re about,” McDaniel said at the league meetings on Monday. “The players you add in free agency tell the team a lot of what you’re expecting from them, and what you’re investing in.”

Miami paid handsomely for Hill with the hopes that he and his 11 touchdowns a season can open things up for everyone on the field.

They also signed an injured, but talented running back in Mostert, who has been a solid contributor to one of the NFL’s most potent rushing attacks. But he has never been the lead back.

Neither has Edmonds, a multifaceted tailback who has handled more than 500 offensive snaps only once in his four-year career with the Arizona Cardinals.

And the Dolphins added the fourth receiver in the Dallas Cowboys’ offense, signing Cedrick Wilson with the intent of having him develop into Miami’s slot receiver.

Of the newcomers, only Hill’s a proven commodity, an established NFL star. But surround them with Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker, and the newcomers should collectively provide an upgrade over what Tagovailoa was working with his previous two seasons.

“[Both] players happen to be pretty good with the ball in their hands,” McDaniel said of Edmonds and Wilson. “Both players are in their own right self-made. They had to compete for opportunities in their given organizations and that made them stronger. It didn’t kill them.”

Imagine that, an organization that doesn’t believe in gifting players starting spots and status.

One that values players keeping what they’ve earned.

“You try to empower players by having good teammates,” McDaniel said when asked about bringing out the greatness of Tagovailoa, who owns a 13-8 record as a starter the past two years. “And as boring as it is, you have to deliberately engage day in and day out to really get the end result that everybody wants. So have we done enough? Well, we’ve barely even scratched the surface.”

It’s just the start. A proper one, finally.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Another “Bombshell” NFL Trade Might Be Coming Soon

The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Star Pushing For Blockbuster Trade

The Dallas Cowboys have a hole at the wide receiver position, as they traded Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns this offseason. One Cowboys star has an idea on how to fill that hole. Dallas’ star defensive back, Trevon Diggs, took to Twitter on Saturday with his suggestion....
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Reportedly Makes Decision On Sam Ponder

ESPN has made a decision on longtime employee Sam Ponder. Ponder will reportedly make a total of a little more than $3 million over the next three years. The 36-year-old will continue her work on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown and provide extra coverage for the NFL Draft. “NEWSLETTER+: ESPN...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

Photos: Tyreek Hill’s Mystery Girlfriend Has Been Identified

Tyreek Hill is officially a member of the Miami Dolphins. Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs traded their star wide receiver to the Miami Dolphins in the latest blockbuster move of the 2022 NFL offseason. Hill is excited to be playing in Miami, which is near home for the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chris Grier sets the table for Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins

Following a “March Madness” flurry of signings, trades and transactions, the Miami Dolphins had a relatively quiet weekend. There had been several moves last week with acquisitions such as Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead, most notably. It was those mega moves that have propelled Miami into the playoff-contending conversation and not the fringe of the possibility.
NFL
The Spun

Mike McDaniel Announces The Dolphins Starting Quarterback

Mike McDaniel didn’t take long to make a decision on the Miami Dolphins‘ quarterback situation. The jury’s still out on Tua Tagovailoa, who’s entering the third year of his NFL career. The Dolphins, meanwhile, added veteran Teddy Bridgewater to the position room earlier this offseason. Will...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Devante Parker
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Omar Kelly: It’s time for Chris Grier to become a commanding leader for the Dolphins

Everyone’s day of judgment in the NFL eventually comes. Few know when it will happen or what the circumstances will be that leads to them being put in front of the judge, jury, and executioner assessing their performance, but there will come a moment where they must all stand on their best. “This is the best you could do?” For Chris Grier that performance review period is now, and this ...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

NFL coaches rave about Mike McDaniel’s prospects as Dolphins’ head coach

For a first-time head coach that had some question whether he could lead from such a role, Mike McDaniel sure has the respect of some of the NFL’s top coaches that know him best. With the league’s team owners, coaches, general managers and other executives gathering at The Breakers, many spoke highly of the Miami Dolphins’ coaching hire and believe he has the tools to excel in a lead role. Los ...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

NFL adjusts playoff OT rules — and league says new Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill should’ve been penalized in game that sparked change

A team will no longer get eliminated from an NFL postseason the way the Buffalo Bills did at the Kansas City Chiefs in January’s divisional round playoff game. The league passed a rule change on Tuesday at the NFL annual meeting at The Breakers that guarantees — for postseason games — both teams will receive at least one possession in overtime. The rule change does not affect regular-season ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Cardinals#American Football
South Florida Sun Sentinel

NFL Commissioner: No timetable on Steve Ross investigation stemming from Brian Flores lawsuit

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said there is no timetable in the league’s investigation into claims made by former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores that team owner Steve Ross offered him financial incentive to lose games as one of many allegations in his class-action lawsuit against the league and multiple teams. Goodell, speaking at The Breakers in Palm Beach as the NFL’s annual meeting ...
NFL
Bradenton Herald

‘Dolphins’ Offense Will Be Scary’: Rams Sean McVay Weighs In On Mike McDaniel

Sean McVay doesn't toss out compliments of opposing coaches often. When going into detail on why someone will be successful, it's best to pay attention. The Los Angeles Rams' coach was asked about new Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and how he'll fit into his new role. First serving under McVay in Washington, McDaniel rose up the ranks under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, eventually becoming a hot name on the head coaching market.
NFL
The Spun

Colts Owner Reveals They Pursued Another Quarterback Trade

The Indianapolis Colts will begin their fourth straight season with a new quarterback. After trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders, they acquired Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons. Ryan wasn’t the only signal-caller on their radar. According to The Athletic’s Stephen Holder, Colts owner Jim Irsay revealed during...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

2 moves the Dolphins still must make to complete their roster in 2022

Currently completely revamping their roster, the Miami Dolphins have suddenly transformed into a legitimate playoff contender. This is especially true after the additions of Tyreek Hill, Cedrick Wilson, Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds, Alec Ingold, Conner Williams, Terron Armstead, and the re-signings of Mike Gesicki and Emmanuel Ogbah. To say the...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy