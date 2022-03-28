With years of training, Winter Park couple set for 1st taste of space with Blue Origin flight

This is a moment they have trained for — a lot.

Winter Park power couple Marc and Sharon Hagle are in West Texas now geared up for what they hope is their first flight to space as members of the NS-20 mission of Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket. The company announced Monday that projected high winds were pushing a planned Tuesday launch attempt to Thursday now with the window opening at 9 a.m. EDT from the company’s Launch Site One.

Marc Hagle is president and CEO of Maitland-based commercial property company Tricor International Corp., and Sharon Hagle is founder of local nonprofit SpaceKids Global.

The multimillionaire duo were among the first customers to sign up for Blue Origin competitor Virgin Galactic’s space tourism venture more than a decade ago, and have gone through a barrage of space training over the years.

That includes zero gravity training at Kennedy Space Center with Apollo 16 astronaut Charlie Duke, centrifuge training at NASTAR in Philadelphia, where NASA trains its astronauts, and the Russian cosmonaut space training program.

“We were training in Russia and Star City, and the gentleman that was helping us ... he trained Yuri Gagarin,” Marc Hagle said, referring to the first human who went into space.

They particularly enjoyed the flights on the ZERO-G modified Boeing 727s out of Kennedy Space Center.

“They simulate the gravity and zero gravity for sure. That’s what’s advertised, but they also simulate the gravity on the moon, and they simulate the gravity on Mars,” Marc Hagle said. “And to me, the one that was most amazing was the gravity on the moon. When they talk about 1/6th gravity, it really doesn’t register until you experience it.

“And then you’re like a ping-pong ball inside the cabin,” Sharon Hagle said.

The couple hope to fly on Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic and SpaceX someday, and have already booked a flight on the Space Perspective space balloon flight set to launch in 2024.

Marc, 73, said Wednesday’s flight will also fulfilling a promise to wife Sharon, also 73. Booking the Virgin Galactic flight back in 2010 was to have been an anniversary gift. The patch for the NS-20 mission for Blue Origin actually shows two stars under Marc’s name and six stars under Sharon’s to signify the flight as a 26th wedding anniversary.

They will become the first married couple to fly on a commercial spaceflight.

They arrived to Texas this week along with their pet Pomeranian Saba, which won’t get to fly, but also has a presence on the patch via a dog print. Saba is an official representative of SpaceKids Global, having been in attendance at the nonprofit’s events around Central Florida with Canine Companions, ASPCA, the Boys and Girls Club, Girl Scouts and more.

Saba was given a special Blue Origin flight uniform to wear in Texas while Marc and Sharon take their 11-minute flight 62 miles above the Earth, which is known as the Karman line, the internationally recognized altitude for someone having gone into space. During the flight, the crew will get to unstrap and experience a few minutes of weightlessness while seeing the curvature of the Earth in the black of space.

While the couple were originally to have flown last week along with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, the SNL actor had to bow out and the flight was delayed.

Now the Hagles will fly with one of Blue Origin’s original employees and architect of the New Shepard capsule, Gary Lai. The other three flying are Marty Allen, CEO of Party America; Jim Kitchen, a teacher and world explorer who has visited all 193 countries recognized by the United Nations; and George Nield, the former associate administrator for the Federal Aviation Administration Office of Commercial Space Transportation and current president of Commercial Space Technologies LLC.

Others who have made it to space on the three previous flights include Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, Star Trek star William Shatner, NFL Hall of Famer and “Good Morning America” anchor Michael Strahan, and Laura Shepard Churchley, daughter of Alan Shepard, the first American in space for whom the rocket is named.

The cost of the flights has not been publicized by Blue Origin, but the Hagles took part in an auction last year, but didn’t win, to be the first passengers to fly alongside Bezos when he flew in July. That winning bid was $28 million, although its winner has yet to fly.

What the Hagles bid is certainly more than the the cost they paid for the Virgin Galactic seats 12 years ago, which was only $200,000 each. The cost has since risen for $650,000 for reservations for the Richard Branson’s endeavor, but it’s not certain when it will fly again after also taking its billionaire founder to space in a flight last July.

Marc Hagle said they still hope to be among the first of Virgin’s customers when flights begin again.

But Blue Origin has surged ahead after both Branson and Bezos made it to space last summer.

“Blue Origin is the first step,” Sharon Hagle said.