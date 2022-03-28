ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

All Booked: Delightful Reads to Ring in Spring

By Ava Talehakimi
Santa Barbara Independent
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis edition of All Booked was originally emailed to subscribers on March 23, 2022. To receive our literary newsletter in your inbox, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. Springtime in Santa Barbara is my favorite time of the year. From the smell of the jasmine flowers in bloom, to the mustard plants popping...

www.independent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox11online.com

Good Day Reads: For the love of books

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- There are those who just love books. To own them. To smell the newness of them. Feel the pages. To read them. Over and over. Sound like you or someone you know? Andrea West found a few books on the shelves of the Brown County Library that you should check out.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Daily Cardinal

Poetry books to read in 2022

Following her election as the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history, Amanda Gorman published her first collection of poetry with her book, “Call Us What We Carry.” This collection covers topics such as racism, COVID-19, the relationship to history and more. Gorman dives into her poetry with words that hit close to the heart of anyone reading. Her connection to events that are affecting people all around the world makes for an extraordinary collection of poems.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
Santa Barbara, CA
Entertainment
City
Santa Barbara, CA
State
Oklahoma State
TODAY.com

Read the 'Bridgerton' books to discover all siblings' happily-ever-afters

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
KESQ

Passover Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the Jewish holiday of Passover. The holiday will be celebrated from sundown on April 15 through April 23, 2022. Passover, also called Pesach, is the Jewish festival celebrating the exodus of the Israelites from Egyptian slavery in 1200s BC. The story is chronicled in the Old Testament book of Exodus. In the book, Israelites marked their doorposts with lamb’s blood to protect children from the tenth plague: the slaughter of the first born. With the protective mark, the destruction would “pass over” the house.
RELIGION
PennLive.com

9 of our best Easter decor must-haves for spring

Spring flowers and sweet, rustic decor is just one of the reasons Easter is my favorite holiday. We host my extended family every Easter which is the perfect excuse to go all out on Easter decor. And Wayfair has quickly become my go-to when looking for that perfect centerpiece or accent pillow to warmly welcome my family to my home.
HOME & GARDEN
SFGate

Gardening: Shop wisely when buying 'starts,' or seedlings

Many gardeners don’t start all their plants from seed. We buy “starts,” or seedlings — nursery-grown plants to transplant into our gardens and containers. These mostly consist of annuals and vegetables in plastic cell packs of four or six plants each. Many people also buy starts in individual containers.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Club#Poetry
Motherly

8 Easter books perfect for kids of all ages

Aside from the obvious religious aspects of Easter, the holiday has also become a symbol of spring and the start of some seriously sweet family traditions, from dying eggs in a kaleidoscope of pastel colors to going on a grassy scavenger hunt for stealthily hidden plastic eggs filled with jelly beans. And, of course, no Easter morning is complete without an Easter basket filled with gifts from the Easter Bunny himself. A great inclusion to those baskets, especially for those who want to set some limits to their little one’s eventual sugar rush, are Easter books that can foster a love of reading and can be enjoyed far longer than even the most gigantic of chocolate bunnies.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Pitchfork

SZNZ: Spring

SZNZ: Spring appeared on the vernal equinox, a Sunday; it is the first of four EPs inspired by Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons that Weezer plan to release throughout the year. It’s a fitting gambit for Rivers Cuomo, and not only because The Four Seasons might be considered The Blue Album of Baroque music. The alt-rock icon who once invoked Stravinsky to justify returning to Harvard to learn computer science has always seen himself as a composer who happens to be a KISS fan. Cuomo has yet to go full Gesamtkunstwerk, but on SZNZ, he teases the collision of his opposing interests: After making his tribute to Pet Sounds with last year’s OK Human, why not make his own Der Ring des Nibelungen? Weezer have also found new life on TikTok; why not convert the zoomers to LARPing? Spring is the happy compromise, one that should be almost critic-proof: This is a beloved band with a multi-generational fanbase that’s down for anything Cuomo is selling, even out of morbid curiosity. Maybe Cuomo with elf ears and a creepy Easter bunny playing mandolin behind him are exactly what Weezer fans want now. So SZNZ: Spring may be the Weezer album we deserve, but not only is it not very good; it’s also not good in a way that’s new for Weezer.
MUSIC
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Gardening for You: Fabulous fava beans

Fava beans are a cool-season, fast-growing annual and the only cold-hardy bean. As fava beans are cold hardy, seed can be sown in the garden now; fava beans can also be a fall-planted crop that will grow after the first autumn frost. All beans are legumes in the Fabaceae family...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
purewow.com

Spring Gardening Alert: This Walk-In Greenhouse is $75 on Amazon

You know the old adage, "April showers bring May flowers," and depending on where you live, the showers can definitely be a bit too much for your garden. Keeping your flowers and herbs in a little walk-in greenhouse, like this one from Amazon, can help them thrive throughout the spring months and into summer. And right now, it's $15 off, making it more affordable than ever to create an all-seasons spot to hone your green thumb.
GARDENING
RNScribbler

Spring blooms (fictional)

This is a work of fiction. Spring blooms signal the start of spring break. Not only is there a whiff of eager anticipation in the air, but there is the sense of wanton abandon and freedom from the constraints of school responsibilities and deadlines and exams and quizzes and projects. Freedom awaits!

Comments / 0

Community Policy