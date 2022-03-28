CDFIs are Empowering Women through Investment

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. On International Women’s Day, the United Nations addressed the unprecedented climate crisis by focusing the theme of this year on “equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.” Indeed, there is no doubt that the empowerment and support of women leaders are crucial to our continued survival as a planet — and there is no area more impactful than reforming the use of animals in our supply chain.

SOCIETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO