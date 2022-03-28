ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDFIs are Empowering Women through Investment

By Reinvestment Fund
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Nadine Ngouabe Dlodlo, a native of Cameroon, heard about the lack of affordable housing in Southwest Baltimore, she wanted to get involved. After a traditional bank turned her business plan down, she decided to go another route. When hearing about her vision to provide affordable housing to healthcare workers and...

Black Enterprise

Founder Of Anwuli Eyewear Brand Wins $5,000 Grant From Black Girl Ventures, Visa

Nwamaka Ngoddy, the founder of Anwuli Eyewear, has won the grand prize of $5,000 at the Atlanta Pull Up & Pitch competition. The competition, held earlier this month, was hosted by Black Girl Ventures in partnership with Visa and supports Black and Brown small businesses. BGV and VIsa visited several cities virtually through their partnership, including Washington, D.C., Detroit, Chicago, and Miami.
BUSINESS
KRQE News 13

Empowering women to connect and grow together

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Empowering women to connect, collaborate and grow together. FemCity is on a mission to help women around the world succeed, all in a safe space surrounded by a community that supports and leads with positivity. FemCity is a female founded international women’s group with a chapter in Albuquerque. The chapter meets for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: Empowering women in the state's construction industry

California’s workforce was weakened by the COVID-19 pandemic and while we are regaining many jobs, we have a long road ahead. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, men have largely recouped their labor force losses, while more than 1 million fewer women were in the labor force in January 2022 compared to February 2020.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
actionnews5.com

Memphis business empowering women though art

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis-based business in using art to empower women and to give back. Lindsey and Kristen Archer, owners of Archd, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about how they got started. From coffee cups to book ends, the sisters...
MEMPHIS, TN
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Successful Entrepreneurs

Being your own boss can be exhilarating — and risky. An entrepreneur is defined as a solo business owner, which means you reap most of the rewards if successful but shoulder all the downside if your startup fails to get off the ground. It’s a high-wire act, and one that requires significant capital. Yet entrepreneurs […]
SMALL BUSINESS
Rolling Stone

Why Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow Means Empowering Women of Color

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. On International Women’s Day, the United Nations addressed the unprecedented climate crisis by focusing the theme of this year on “equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.” Indeed, there is no doubt that the empowerment and support of women leaders are crucial to our continued survival as a planet — and there is no area more impactful than reforming the use of animals in our supply chain.
SOCIETY
deseret.com

Opinion: Working to empower women in Utah’s workforce

This is our mission to help support women within the video production and photography industry in Utah. As three women working in production and photography, we bonded over similar challenges we have faced in our careers — from lower pay, to harassment, to people doubting our credibility just because of our gender. Once we started working at BW Productions and had a safe place to express our concerns, we knew we wanted to help other women and challenge the industry norms.
UTAH STATE
@growwithco

Hiring a PR Firm

Learn the seven steps you should take before hiring a public relations firm. Bringing on a PR firm can be a great way to boost your company’s credibility and outreach, but you want to go about it the right way. Here are seven steps to take before hiring a PR firm.
SMALL BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Nine Steps To Establish A High-Performance Sales Engine To Drive Revenue Growth

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. A growth venture that can build a successful sales engine and an effective go-to-market approach is rewarded with faster growth, customer success, and superior market share. Indeed, companies that have weak sales engines languish when compared to their competitors. A high-performance sales team helps companies generate revenue, achieve faster growth, ensure customer success, have long-term relationships with customers, build a customer-centric brand, and, at the same time, bridge the gap between the customer and product teams to improve the products. As such, here are nine key steps that entrepreneurs need to take in order build sales teams that can successfully scale their respective businesses:
ECONOMY
The 74

Schools Bought Security Cameras to Fight COVID. Did it Work?

This story is part of a series produced in partnership with The Guardian exploring the increasing role of artificial intelligence and surveillance in our everyday lives during the pandemic, including in schools. When students in suburban Atlanta returned to school for in-person classes amid the pandemic, they were required to cover their faces with cloth […]
protocol.com

The tech pipeline is still too leaky

A new report released today by the Kapor Center in partnership with the NAACP found that the tech industry is still failing to diversify its talent pipeline, and in some areas, it's even regressing. There was just a 1% increase in representation of Black workers in technical roles at large tech companies between the years of 2014 and 2021, according to the report titled State of Tech Diversity: The Black Tech Ecosystem.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
pymnts

FinTech Payfare Broadens U.S. Partnership with Visa

Payfare Inc., the FinTech that allows instant payouts and digital banking solutions for the gig economy, broadened its partnership with Visa across the U.S., according to a joint press release. Payfare, which secured its Visa Ready for Fintech Enablers certification and expanded its platform with Visa SavingsEdge in 2021, is...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Can Blockchain Help Underfunded Startups Make It Past Infancy?

You don’t need to be a successful entrepreneur to know how hard it is to fundraise for a startup. Though it’s entertaining to watch business owners vie for investments on ABC’s Shark Tank, dealing with competition and investor uncertainty is hardly much fun for those on the other side of the screen. Startups are statistically likely to face rejection after rejection, with VC firm Andreessen Horowitz only investing in a mere 0.7 percent of startups approaching it annually. Without the evolution of fundraising tactics, infant companies will have nothing to rely on other than fancy pitches to VCs and a cameo on ABC.
MARKETS

