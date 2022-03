Rosie the Riveter WWII Home Front National Historical Park is kicking off a series of “Riveter Days” as national Rosie the Riveter Day approaches Mon., March 21. Sun., March 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. real-life Rosies who worked on the WWII Home Front will be at the national park’s Visitors Center, where they will chat with community members, sign posters and more, per park officials. Over the weekend, visitors can also enjoy 21 percent off at the gift shop—featuring Rosie T-shirts, glasses, posters and so many more eye-catching items on hand.

RICHMOND, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO