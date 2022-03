Were you devastated when you learned that "Schitt's Creek" and the Rose family would no longer be gracing your television screen with new episodes each week? Do you long to hang with your favorite "riches to rags" quartet as they try to adjust to life amongst the common folk? While Twyla's Café Tropical wasn't about to win any Michelin stars any time soon, and the sitcom's fare didn't exactly whet appetites, "Schitt's Creek" now boasts its own cookbook for fans to try. Aptly named, "Tastes Like Schitt," this culinary collectible may just lull you out of your Rose family withdrawals and have you cooking like Moira never could.

RECIPES ・ 8 DAYS AGO