Man, 69, punched to ground, loses tooth, in random attack outside NYC Penn Station

A 69-year-old man minding his own business on a Midtown Manhattan street lost a tooth when he was punched to the ground without warning by a stranger, police said Monday.

The victim was attacked in front of the Eighth Ave. post office across from Madison Square Garden and Penn Station near W. 33rd St. about 10:45 a.m. March 10, cops said

The victim fell to the ground and struck his head as his assailant slipped away into Penn Station.

Medics took the victim to Bellevue Hospital where he was treated and released.

Cops released surveillance images of the suspect Monday and asked the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.