The Government could turn back to coal despite promises to phase it out to reduce the UK’s reliance on the dirty fuel.Officials are talking to EDF, the French energy giant, to see if it could keep the West Burton A plant in Nottinghamshire going.It had been planned to be shuttered by September to help the UK reach its target of not burning any coal for electricity by next October.The deadline was set as part of the UK’s plans to reach net zero by the middle of the century.The country has slowly cut back its reliance on coal, switching to renewables...

15 DAYS AGO