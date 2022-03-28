ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Jan. 6 committee pushes contempt against Trump aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino

By Michael McAuliff, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 1 day ago

The committee probing the Jan. 6 attack was poised Monday to push for criminal prosecution of two top aides to former President Trump, who have stonewalled the investigation.

The panel meets Monday evening to vote to approve a just-released report that refers ex-economic adviser Peter Navarro and social media director Dan Scavino to the Justice Department for possible criminal contempt proceedings.

Both men have stubbornly refused to cooperate with the panel, mainly raising spurious claims of executive privilege even though Navarro has discussed his role in Trump’s effort to illegally stay in power in a tell-all book.

Scavino and Navarro are two of Trump’s most loyal aides and repeatedly pushed his effort to overturn the presidential election results.

As White House social media director, Scavino was a key figure in building support among Trump’s extremist base for the effort to keep him in power despite losing the election to President Biden.

Navarro wrote extensively about his role in the Big Lie campaign in his memoir that details the bogus effort to install pro-Trump slates of electors in several swing states that Biden won by a relatively narrow margin.

Both claim that they cannot testify because Trump could invoke executive privilege, even though legal experts note they could appear and invoke that objection to refuse to answer specific questions.

“The Supreme Court will have none of that,” Navarro said in a Sunday statement.

Scavino has blown off a half dozen scheduled appearances with the panel.

They would be the third and fourth aides referred to prosecutors after Steve Bannon and ex-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Only Bannon has so far actually been charged.

Another target of a contempt effort, pro-Trump prosecutor Jeffrey Clarke, short-circuited the probe by appearing and invoking his Fifth Amendment right to avoid answering questions.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Daily News
Daily News

28K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

8M+

Views

Follow Daily News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Fox News

MSNBC guest falsely claims Trump was 'installed' as president

Left-wing writer Sarah Kendzior is falsely claiming former President Donald Trump was "installed" as president of the United States, rather than being duly-elected by defeating Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Kendzior made the claim during a Saturday appearance on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection," arguing Trump's purpose was to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Peter Navarro
Person
Dan Scavino
Person
Donald Trump
cbs19news

Pence distances himself from Trump as he eyes 2024 campaign

NEW YORK (AP) -- Mike Pence spent more than four years standing in President Donald Trump's shadow, refusing to criticize or allow sunlight between them. But as the former vice president lays the groundwork for a potential presidential campaign, Pence has been distancing himself from his former boss. He's directly...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Executive Privilege#The Justice Department
Washington Examiner

Democrats' Jan. 6 committee problem

DEMOCRATS' JAN. 6 COMMITTEE PROBLEM. "People care about getting pissed off every time they buy a tank of gas," a Republican strategist said recently, pointing to the importance of inflation as an issue in the midterm elections. "You know what they don't care about? Jan. 6." With that, the GOP pol succinctly pointed out the political problem facing House Democrats. They created a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in part so they could use it as an issue in the midterm elections. What if it doesn't work?
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

The Real Ginni Thomas Problem Is Trump

“Nothing about the text messages presents any legal issues.” That was the terse comment from Virginia “Ginni” Thomas’s attorney about her recently revealed text messages. The conservative activist had sent the messages to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the weeks after the 2020 election, urging him to try to overturn the results.
POTUS
Law & Crime

Watchdog Sues to Ban New Mexico County Commissioner and Founder of ‘Cowboys for Trump’ from Office for Giving ‘Aid or Comfort to Insurrectionists’ on Jan. 6

A government ethics watchdog filed a lawsuit alleging that a New Mexico county commissioner violated his oath to uphold the Constitution when he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Citing the 14th Amendment’s proscriptions against insurrectionists, the watchdog demands that he be barred from holding office again. Couy...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
White House
Deadline

Washington Post And CBS News Reveal Texts Ginni Thomas Sent To Mark Meadows About Overturning 2020 Election: “Greatest Heist Of Our History”

Click here to read the full article. The Washington Post‘s Bob Woodward and CBS News’ Robert Costa landed one of the week’s bigger D.C. scoops with a report that Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, texted then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows urging him to contest the 2020 presidential election results. “Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!…You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History,” Thomas wrote to Meadows on November 10, after...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Donald Trump’s Washington DC hotel sold for $375m after government approves deal

The Trump International Hotel in Washington DC has been sold in a $375m deal and will be transformed into a Waldorf Astoria, according to the government agency which approved the sale to a Miami investment fund.The Trump Organization had poured $200m into the federally-owned historic Old Post Office on Pennsylvania Avenue, though the converted hotel lost millions during the tenure of the 45th president, according to reports.The General Services Administration on Friday announced that CGI Hospitality Opportunity Fund I, LP and Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. would convert the property into a Waldorf Astoria luxury hotel. “GSA based...
U.S. POLITICS
Sand Hills Express

McCarthy defends Thomas’ ability to rule on Jan. 6 committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday defended Justice Clarence Thomas’ ability to make rulings related to the January 6 committee after a report from CBS News and The Washington Post revealed that Thomas’ wife, Ginni Thomas, texted then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows after the 2020 election about overturning the election results.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Trump consecrated at conservative gathering

ORLANDO, Florida, Feb 28 (Reuters) - At a large weekend gathering of conservatives in Florida, attendees browsed a sea of merchandise emblazoned with "Trump": Pink cowboy hats, sparkly purses, and T-shirts touting him as the 2024 presidential candidate. But buried within the brassy rows of Trump merchandise at The MAGA...
POTUS
Washington Times

The desperation of the Jan. 6 House Committee

The illegitimate January 6 Committee was in dire need of another fake news headline to stay relevant, and it sure got one. “Jan. 6 Committee Lays Out Potential Criminal Charges Against Trump,” screamed the headline from The New York Times in their latest anti-Trump screed. There’s just one problem with this - congressional fact-finding committees can’t file criminal charges. Not to mention, the politicized select committee appears to have already decided on its preferred conclusion before completing its investigation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

Exclusive: Jan. 6 Committee ‘Locked In’ on Proud Boys

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building has been examining the role far-right militant groups played in efforts to overturn President Trump’s election loss and the violence that erupted that day. As part of the investigation, the committee has obtained footage of Proud Boys leaders — including four minutes that may contain audio of a key meeting — and testimony linking the right-wing group First Amendment Praetorian to the organizers of the Jan. 6, 2021, rally on the White House Ellipse, where Trump urged the crowd to “fight like hell” as his defeat was being certified at the Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy