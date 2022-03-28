Jan. 6 committee pushes contempt against Trump aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino

The committee probing the Jan. 6 attack was poised Monday to push for criminal prosecution of two top aides to former President Trump, who have stonewalled the investigation.

The panel meets Monday evening to vote to approve a just-released report that refers ex-economic adviser Peter Navarro and social media director Dan Scavino to the Justice Department for possible criminal contempt proceedings.

Both men have stubbornly refused to cooperate with the panel, mainly raising spurious claims of executive privilege even though Navarro has discussed his role in Trump’s effort to illegally stay in power in a tell-all book.

Scavino and Navarro are two of Trump’s most loyal aides and repeatedly pushed his effort to overturn the presidential election results.

As White House social media director, Scavino was a key figure in building support among Trump’s extremist base for the effort to keep him in power despite losing the election to President Biden.

Navarro wrote extensively about his role in the Big Lie campaign in his memoir that details the bogus effort to install pro-Trump slates of electors in several swing states that Biden won by a relatively narrow margin.

Both claim that they cannot testify because Trump could invoke executive privilege, even though legal experts note they could appear and invoke that objection to refuse to answer specific questions.

“The Supreme Court will have none of that,” Navarro said in a Sunday statement.

Scavino has blown off a half dozen scheduled appearances with the panel.

They would be the third and fourth aides referred to prosecutors after Steve Bannon and ex-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Only Bannon has so far actually been charged.

Another target of a contempt effort, pro-Trump prosecutor Jeffrey Clarke, short-circuited the probe by appearing and invoking his Fifth Amendment right to avoid answering questions.