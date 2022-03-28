ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Vanquish Name Is Dead, But Aston Martin’s Ambition is Not

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAston Martin showcased three cars at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show – the Valhalla, the Valkyrie, and the AM9 aka the Vanquish. Two of the three models have surfaced with the V-12 Valkyrie already living and the V-8 Valhalla aimed at the 2024 model year. A lot has changed since these...

MotorAuthority

Final Aston Martin V12 Vantage revealed with 690 hp, 333-car production run

Aston Martin on Wednesday took the covers off a new generation of its V12 Vantage sports car. Sadly, it will be the last of its kind, with Aston Martin confirming that it will be the final Vantage equipped with a V-12. Aston Martin plans to launch hybrids and electric cars...
CARS
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Huracan, Urus To Get Two Versions Soon As Final ICE-Only Cars

Tucked away in a press release about how 2021 was Lamborghini's best year ever in terms of sales and profitability is news about fresh products. In the coming months, the Huracan and SUV will each get two new versions to "conclude the age of internal combustion engines." That may sound alerting, but the peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese are referring to the end of the line for ICE-only cars.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

840-HP Mercedes-AMG SL Looks Ready To Destroy Porsche

The Mercedes-AMG SL was revealed last year as a luxury 2+2 roadster with loads of power. The SL 55 version's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 generates 469 horsepower with 516 lb-ft of torque, while the SL 63 version ups the ante to the tune of 577 hp and 590 lb-ft from the same motor. That may be far too much power for most, so a hybrid four-pot is coming too, or at least so says the rumor mill. But what if you want even more power? Well, that's what the SL E Performance is for, and its hybrid powertrain is sure to blow occupants' hair back so far that even teenage passengers will develop receding hairlines. We spotted a nearly naked prototype of this new model almost two months ago, and now we have fresh imagery.
CARS
#Hybrid System#Vehicles#Geneva Motor Show#Vanquish#Valhalla#Ferrari#Mercedes Amg
MotorAuthority

Steve McQueen's 1972 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3 is for sale

A 1972 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3 once owned by Steve McQueen is currently up for auction on Bring a Trailer. The King of Cool bought the big Benz sedan new in 1972 and drove it until his death in 1980. While McQueen owned a wide variety of cars, the Mercedes' black exterior and interior indicate he was going for subtlety with this one.
ENTERTAINMENT
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Aventador Production Restarting, 15 Cars Will Be Made

What started off as a possibility is now a certainty. Lamborghini will indeed restart production of the Aventador to replace the 15 examples of the Ultimae that perished on the Felicity Ace. The cargo ship initially caught fire before ending up on the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. It took along with it close to 4,000 high-end vehicles from the Volkswagen Group. Lamborghini had no fewer than 85 cars, most of which were the Urus SUV.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Maserati MC20 convertible spy shots: Drop-top supercar coming

Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already out testing a drop-top variant. Our latest spy shots plus earlier teaser photos show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022, meaning we'll likely see it arrive at dealerships as a 2023 model.
CARS
Cars
CarBuzz.com

The Wait Is Over For The Mercedes-AMG SL

At the end of October last year, Mercedes-AMG revealed its all-new SL roadster. It's been touted as a proper luxury grand tourer and can even be had with bespoke fitted luggage, but it's also promised to offer the lightness and handling ability to behave like a true sports car. Manhart is already working on tuning upgrades for the drop-top, but before you can take advantage of such packages, you'll need the actual car first. So when can you place an order? Well, the wait is over and Mercedes has opened orders for the svelte sports car just in time for the start of spring.
CARS
Robb Report

First Look: Maserati’s New Grecale Brings a Supercar Engine to an ‘Entry-Level’ Performance SUV

Click here to read the full article. While certain storied carmakers in Italy’s “Motor Valley” release increasingly limited-edition models, at times cresting seven figures, Maserati has, in recent years, gone more mainstream. Admittedly, its identity has a taken a few hits in the process, as lower price points and a high volume of inventory have diluted the perception of the brand. Now, with the relative safety net of automotive consortium Stellantis, the marque is trying to walk the proverbial high wire as it attempts to reclaim its once rarified stature with the introduction of its $210,000 MC20 supercar, while integrating elements...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Porsche builds one-off 996-generation 911 for Porsche Club of America

Porsche has demonstrated just what's possible via its recently launched Sonderwunsch personalization program with the reveal of an impressive one-off creation based on a humble 996-generation 911 Carrera. The project was done in collaboration with the Porsche Club of America (PCA), and took two and a half years to complete....
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Coupe

It was 2007 when Aston Martin first suggested the idea of a V12-powered Vantage, and as crazy as the idea seemed, it was seen through to completion, creating an imitable icon along the way. An icon that one of the world's finest design houses, Zagato, proudly associates itself with. 15 years later, it's time to put the wild and wondrous thought of a massive 12-cylinder engine in a tiny sports car to bed. But before we bid goodnight to one of the finest British brutes ever made, Aston Martin is giving us one last opportunity to celebrate its existence with this, the very last V12 Vantage ever. As a celebration of one of the brand's best ideas yet, the 2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage is more than just a big engine stuffed into a small car; it's a proud automaker's way of reminding itself just how awesome it really is.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT spawns track car limited to 55 units

If you thought the GT Black Series would remain the most hardcore version of Mercedes-Benz AMG's GT sports car, then you'd be wrong. AMG on Wednesday unveiled the even more extreme GT Track Series, limited to just 55 cars in celebration of this year's 55th anniversary of the Affalterbach tuner's founding. Its arrival also likely marks the end of the road for the current GT as a redesigned model has already been spotted testing.
CARS
Top Speed

Lotus Emira

The first new car from Lotus in a long time also happens to be the last internal combustion-engined car. Ladies and gentlemen, presenting to you, the Lotus Emira. The Emira was launched earlier this year, but the company didn’t reveal all the details about it. Since then, Lotus has given us the information in chunks, and now, we have all that we need, right from the interior and exterior details to its drivetrain and pricing specs.
CARS
Robb Report

Aston Martin’s First Superbike Has Finally Arrived

Click here to read the full article. If Aston Martin’s first motorcycle were a Bond movie, it might be titled “Better Late Than Never Say Never Again.” The British marque announced on Monday that deliveries of the hotly anticipated AMB 001 have finally begun—two-and-a-half years after it made its debut. And just as promised, the track-only two-wheeler, which is the result of a collaboration with renowned builder Brough Superior, is a true superbike. The limited-run AMB 001 made its debut at the Milan Motorcycle Show way back in November 2019. The bike, which was designed specifically for use on the track, combines...
CARS
Top Speed

Scoop: Is This The 2023 Lotus Eletre All-Electric SUV?

Here is a first look at the Lotus’ first-ever all-electric crossover SUV, the Eletre. The images come courtesy of cochespias and they pretty much show off the entire car, inside and out. It was just yesterday when Lotus put out a post about its upcoming all-electric SUV, where we...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Bugatti Centodieci's Brutal Development Regimen Is Finally Finished

The Bugatti Centodieci was revealed to the world as a celebration of the brand's impressive 110th anniversary by merging design elements of the Chiron with the iconic EB110 supercar that preceded it in the 1990s. It was first shown to us closer to the end of 2019 with 10 units planned to be produced. All of these slots were sold out before the car was even shown to the world.
CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes-AMG C63 Wagon, Sedan Spied Squealing Tires At Nurburgring

Spy shots from over a month ago caught both the Mercedes-AMG C63 sedan and wagon out testing with less camouflage than ever before. Mercedes kept some coverings to hide the important styling changes at the front and rear, and a new spy video capturing both variants testing at the Nurburgring shows that the company isn’t ready to peel back more of it.
CARS

