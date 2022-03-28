The Vanquish Name Is Dead, But Aston Martin’s Ambition is Not

It was 2007 when Aston Martin first suggested the idea of a V12-powered Vantage, and as crazy as the idea seemed, it was seen through to completion, creating an imitable icon along the way. An icon that one of the world's finest design houses, Zagato, proudly associates itself with. 15 years later, it's time to put the wild and wondrous thought of a massive 12-cylinder engine in a tiny sports car to bed. But before we bid goodnight to one of the finest British brutes ever made, Aston Martin is giving us one last opportunity to celebrate its existence with this, the very last V12 Vantage ever. As a celebration of one of the brand's best ideas yet, the 2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage is more than just a big engine stuffed into a small car; it's a proud automaker's way of reminding itself just how awesome it really is.

