Saturday, the victim met his alleged shooter at a liquor store and the two agreed to hang out that night at the Coliseum Inn. The two started arguing over a woman inside the motel room. The victim insisted the shooter slept with his wife several years ago and he refused to drop the matter, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Hector Fernando Lopez-Martinez, 31, of an undetermined address, fired his 9mm gun into the mattress.

