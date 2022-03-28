Scooter driver killed in crash on Indy’s east side

DETROIT – A woman has died after police said she was intentionally hit by a vehicle on Detroit’s east side. The incident happened at 8:30 p.m. Sunday (March 20) on Manning Street, not too far from 7 Mile Road and Hayes Street. The family has identified the victim as Tiffany Watson-Vance, 40.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — One woman was killed and a driver was arrested following a crash on northbound I-5 near Fort Tejon Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. It happened around 11:01 p.m. the CHP said the driver lost control while headed to the escape ramp and...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have released the name of a man who died after a crash near the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines earlier this week. According to the Des Moines Police Department, 24-year-old Dakota Weller was driving eastbound on East University around 5:43 p.m. Monday when his truck veered across the westbound […]
A horrific crash in Texas killed David Gilliland Racing hauler driver Steven Stotts and injured three other people. The aftermath of the accident, which happened at 4:25 am on March 8 on Interstate 20 just outside Longview, Texas, looks absolutely horrific. It’s just another reminder of how powerful big trucks are and the deadly consequences which can unfold when things go out of control.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The driver of a car died after a crash with a school bus Tuesday afternoon. A 47-year-old Muskegon woman was driving a blue Honda south on U.S. 31, south of Taft Street around 4:36 p.m., March 22 in Spring Lake Township, when she rear-ended a Grand Haven Area school bus, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said.
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Saturday headlines. Authorities in Toombs County say one man is dead following an overnight crash. The Toombs County Sheriff's Office says the single-vehicle crash occurred around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Old River Road and Larry Dickerson Road. The TCSO identified...
One person was killed in a crash in Hartford Thursday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Sigourney Street and Farmington Avenue around 10:30 p.m., according to police. A BMW X5 and an Acura TL were involved in the crash. The Acura hit a utility pole and split in...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a crash on the west side Friday morning. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the crash occurred in the 6600 block of Rockville Road around 8 a.m. That is just west of Interstate 465 and South High School Road. It is unknown...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died in a crash in Overland Park on Tuesday night, according to the police department. They say the crash happened at the intersection of Metcalf Avenue and Foster Street just before 8:15 p.m. On a map, it appears that Foster Street turns into...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shooting on the city’s east side Monday night sent three people to the hospital. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a woman and two men were wounded when someone started shooting at a house and a car in the 8200 block of Crousore Road. That’s between North Franklin Way and North Post Road, just north of Interstate 70.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver of a dump truck was killed Saturday afternoon in Greenville County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Lawton Road at approximately 3:26 p.m. Troopers said the disabled dump truck was stopped facing south on Lawton Road. The driver of the dump truck got […]
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A male pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on the east side Sunday night, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday. The crash occurred near the intersection of East Washington Street and South Shortridge Road at approximately 8:46 p.m., according to IMPD. Detectives believe an older, grayish...
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle following a crash on the East Side, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday at N. Walters and Dignowity. Police said the pedestrian was walking near the southwest corner of the intersection when a white...
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A driver crashed their car into a homeless encampment in Salem, Oregon, killing four people and injuring three others, including the driver. Police arrested 24-year-old Enrique Rodriguez Jr. Sunday evening. Rodriguez was charged with four counts of first-degree manslaughter among other charges. Authorities said the Salem Police Traffic Team believes “alcohol may have been a contributing factor.” Police in Salem say the crash was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday. Two people died at the scene and four people from the encampment were taken to Salem Health with life-threatening injuries. Two of them died. Officials have not released the conditions of those who remain hospitalized.
Officials with the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office have identified the driver killed March 20 in a fiery crash near Healdsburg as Oscar Felipe Ibarra, 18, of Cloverdale. Ibarra was fleeing a California Highway Patrol officer who was trying to pull him over for speeding along U.S. Highay 101 in a Mercedes-Benz sedan. An officer monitoring traffic in the Geyserville area spotted him going about 130 mph on the southbound side of the freeway, according to CHP spokesman Officer David deRutte.
Police are searching for two hit-and-run drivers after they each hit the driver of a motorized scooter man in East San Jose and never stopped. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of Lucretia Avenue and Taji Drive. A grey 2017 Honda sedan was traveling northbound...
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A 65-year-old Kansas City truck driver has been arrested in connection with the crash that killed an assistant fire chief while he was working an accident scene. The Kansas City Star reports that the Missouri Highway Patrol arrested Kevin Lee Brunson on Friday in Clay...
A boy has died following a "medical emergency" at a school in Essex.The death of the year 7 pupil at Shoeburyness High School in Caulfield Road in Southend on Monday is being treated as unexplained, Essex Police said.The force said officers were called to the school just before 1.20pm on Monday, following concerns for the welfare of a student."Officers attended Shoeburyness High School, Caulfield Road, and met with paramedics who were dealing with a medical emergency," a police spokesperson said on Monday."Despite their best efforts, and those of the school staff, we are able to confirm a year 7 boy,...
