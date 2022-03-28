Scooter driver killed in crash on Indy’s east side

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A driver crashed their car into a homeless encampment in Salem, Oregon, killing four people and injuring three others, including the driver. Police arrested 24-year-old Enrique Rodriguez Jr. Sunday evening. Rodriguez was charged with four counts of first-degree manslaughter among other charges. Authorities said the Salem Police Traffic Team believes “alcohol may have been a contributing factor.” Police in Salem say the crash was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday. Two people died at the scene and four people from the encampment were taken to Salem Health with life-threatening injuries. Two of them died. Officials have not released the conditions of those who remain hospitalized.

SALEM, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO