Long-time Beacon readers know I am not one to share my political views. For this reason, the Beacon does not endorse candidates for public office. But I do like to share my thoughts and feelings about important matters of the day, and I think it’s fair to say that a number of important issues pertaining to our elections are very much in the news today — from voter registration, to gerrymandering to the potential for fraud.

ELECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO