East Hartford students get free eyeglasses

Silver Lane School in East Hartford Journal Inquirer

EAST HARTFORD — Some 53 students from Silver Lane Elementary School received new prescription eyeglasses for free Friday, through an event sponsored by a nonprofit organization.

Vision to Learn, a nonprofit organization founded in 2012, also gave 199 students vision screenings at the event, officials said.

Austin Beutner, founder and chairman of Vision to Learn, said in a prepared statement that the organization’s goal is to make sure children in underserved communities have the glasses they need to see.

“At a time when our country is struggling to figure out what a just and equitable future should look like, this effort provides a good start,” Beutner said.

According to the organization, Silver Lane Elementary is the first school in Connecticut to be visited by the program.

One in four children will naturally need glasses or some sort of corrective lenses to see clearly, officials say.

Most children in low-income communities who need glasses don’t have them because of a lack of eye care availability, making them more likely to be misdiagnosed with behavioral issues in kindergarten and drop out of high school.

Superintendent Nathan Quesnel said in a prepared statement that the partnership between East Hartford schools and Vision to Learn would benefit students and families.

“We know many children in our district do not have access to vision services and therefore don’t have the glasses they need to succeed in school and reach their highest potential,” Quesnel said.

— Joseph Villanova