ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) —St. Paul police are working to identify the person they believe intentionally started a fire at a downtown grocery store overnight. The fire started around 1:30 a.m. at the Lunds and Byerlys on Robert and 10th streets. Hopeful shoppers Tuesday quickly learned they’d have to go elsewhere for their groceries. The entrance was left in ruins and a nearby streetlamp appeared to have melted from the heat. A Lunds and Byerlys spokesperson said the most significant damage was to the exterior entrance area, though inside had some damage from the sprinkler system. “The store will be temporarily closed until further notice as we work to repair the damage. We are extremely grateful there were no injuries to our staff,” the store wrote on its Facebook page. St. Paul Fire Department officials said surveillance video from the store shows the fire was set on purpose in a garbage can out front before it spread to the entrance. “Just another piece of bad news for people trying to live,” longtime downtown resident Paul Hanson said.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 39 MINUTES AGO