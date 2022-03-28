ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA

The Benefits of Memory Foam Mattresses

NBC Bay Area
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following content has been provided by Mancini's SleepWorld. This content does not represent the opinions of the NBC Bay Area news team. Click here to learn more about Mancini's. A good night’s sleep is the cornerstone to happy, healthy and productive days. That’s why it’s so important to...

www.nbcbayarea.com

KRQE News 13

Best mattress topper

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A good mattress topper can mean the difference between a restful night’s sleep and tossing and turning. More economical than buying a new mattress, finding the right mattress topper can dramatically transform your sleeping experience, offering more comfort, ergonomic support and temperature regulation. If you’re looking for a highly rated, all-purpose mattress topper, the Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR Supreme 3-inch Mattress Topper is the top choice.
Architectural Digest

How to Wash Pillows in 6 Easy Steps

After you’ve studied up on proper sheet and comforter care, it’s time to learn how to wash pillows. We spend about one third of our lives sleeping, so you should know how to keep your bed clean. While you’re off in dreamland, your pillow is absorbing sweat, oil,...
Real Simple

This Hidden Amazon Storefront Is Filled With Outdoor Decor and Furniture for a Cozy Backyard

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Feeling like your backyard patio is lacking personality? Then it's definitely time for a refresh ahead of spring. Whether you're in need of updated patio furniture, outdoor entertainment essentials for the family, or just a few decorative items to make your space feel like a tropical resort, Amazon is the best place to shop affordable finds that fit your style. In fact, there's a hidden storefront dedicated to making your patio feel like a relaxing escape.
sciencealert.com

The Science Is in – You Should Leave Your Filthy Shoes Outside The House

You probably clean your shoes if you step in something muddy or disgusting (please pick up after your dog!). But when you get home, do you always de-shoe at the door?. Plenty of people don't. For many, what you drag in on the bottom of your shoes is the last thing on the mind as one gets home.
TODAY.com

We found can't-miss deals on outdoor furniture and accessories, starting at $12

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Well+Good

How Often Should You Wash Your Bathroom Hand Towels? A Microbiologist and Cleaning Pro Weigh In

Upon quick thought, it’s easy to justify rarely washing your bathroom hand towels. After all, they tend to be far from food or dirt, and they're generally used to dry clean things, like a just-washed face or hand. Perhaps you're one to rationalize that “it’s just my germs, anyway,” if your hand towel isn't being shared. But, if you dig deeper, you’ll find that regardless of how many people use it and for which body parts, hand towels can most definitely be a breeding grounds for bacteria—and you should know some details about this when considering how often to wash hand towels.
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Allergy
Bella White

Easy DIY Shower Backsplash Ideas for a Bathroom Remarkable Remodel

When you think of shower backsplash or shower wall tiles what comes to mind? Like most people, you probably think of the dull shower wall tiles found in most homes. Probably not something luxurious, right? But what if we told you that there was a new trend in shower tiles that was both stylish and unique? Well, the vinyl shower backsplash is changing all of that. This new trend combines modern design and affordability so anyone can afford the luxury.
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
Apartment Therapy

This Affordable Amazon Find Helps Me Sleep Comfortably and Gave My Bedroom and Instant Makeover

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Lately, I’ve been super into versatile bedding. I’ve looked into throw blankets that can be used as an extra layer for coziness, this pillow that can be firmer or softer by flipping it inside out, and I’ve had my eye on this quilt for a couple of months now. Surprisingly, what didn’t come to mind right away were reversible comforters and blankets — until a few weeks ago. I’ve been trying out this Washed Cotton Reversible Duvet Set from Mildly Home, and it’s a lightweight and snuggly find that’s a great fit for transitional weather (aka right now).
Gear Patrol

The 10 Best Sleeping Bags of 2022

If you were lucky enough to tune into the Discovery Channel’s Man vs. Wild during its heyday, you might’ve witnessed Bear Grylls, a former British Special Air Service operator and the show’s host, make TV magic by gutting a dead camel and demonstrating how to climb inside the carcass for warmth and shelter. The sequence of teeth-clenching footage is perhaps the best reminder that hey, sleeping bags are pretty cool.Sleeping bags are a camping essential, and even those of us who never bed down under the stars typically keep one around the house as emergency bedding. We tend not to upgrade our sleeping bags with the same frequency as other pieces of outdoor gear, like hiking boots or down jackets. But sleeping bags have come a long way in the past decade. This guide, which we’ve organized by fill type and temperature rating, represents the best of the current class. Here's how to choose the best sleeping bag:
SPY

Review: Ettitude Sheets Are Still Comfortable After 2 Years and 50+ Washes

Click here to read the full article. I’m just going to come out and say it: I think bed sheets make or break your entire bed. A duvet cover can be from a luxury brand or a budget brand, it doesn’t really matter. Pillows are important, don’t get me wrong, especially if they’re custom-made, but even they aren’t as crucial as sheets. If you’re sleeping in nice, cooling, high-quality sheets your entire body is cradled in comfort, your skin is not getting irritated by cheap fabric and your temperature stays regulated throughout the night. If you’re sleeping on itchy, scratchy,...
The Independent

All the cheap mattress deals from our favourite bed-in-a-box brands this April

Chances are we could all do with a better night’s sleep and in the interest of helping you drift off more easily, the IndyBest team have discovered a few clever buys that they now can’t sleep without – worth a read if you’re looking to make your bedtime routine easier and more enjoyable.But one surefire way to make sure you have a better night’s sleep is to reconsider your bed set-up. According to the Sleep Council, you should change your mattress every seven years. But, there’s no denying the fact that choosing a new one is both timely and costly.The...
BGR.com

This best-selling weighted blanket was $80, but today it’s only $40

The best weighted blankets are incredibly popular because they help people fall asleep and stay asleep. Right now, Amazon is running a big sale that slashes the #1 best-selling option to the lowest price we’ve seen. The YnM weighted blanket lineup is beloved by Amazon shoppers, and today, prices start at just $39.80.
Apartment Therapy

This Modern End Table Is One of the Most Stylish Pieces of Furniture I Own — and It’s Actually a Dog Crate

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I hadn’t gotten my dog Leo yet when I first moved into my rental a little over a year ago, but I was constantly brainstorming what I wanted my apartment to look like with a pet. Growing up with dogs, we always had plenty of room to make sure they had a comfortable space, so I wondered how to do that in my much smaller home. I needed to find ways to incorporate a place for my pet with my other furniture and decor. Turns out, I didn’t really need to do a ton of searching because dual-purpose furniture for homes and for pets is already a thing! Fable sent Leo and me one of their side table pet crates to test, and it’s already one of my our favorite pieces of living room furniture.
yankodesign.com

This Foldable Hair Dryer is one elegant and minimalist blowdryer

Not all women bother to get their hair dried. Some ladies may say it’s not needed, but for others who are OC with their crowning glory, they know that blow or hair dying helps prepare their hair into a style. Natural air drying may be enough but it takes time. So if you’re in a hurry and don’t want to look like a dripping mop head, it’s best to use a hairdryer, especially if done correctly. It can help retain moisture better to keep hair healthy and prevent breakage because wet hair can be vulnerable.
