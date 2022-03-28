Blackhawks' Kirby Dach: Absent from morning skate

Towes scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights. He had a hand in Chicago's first two goals of the afternoon en route to a 3-0 lead by the end of the second period, but things completely fell apart for the club over the final 20-plus minutes. Toews has had a rough season, but he's looked more like himself since returning from the concussion that cost him a couple games in January and all of February. Over 12 games in March, the 33-year-old has five goals and nine points.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO