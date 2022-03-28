Blackhawks' Kirby Dach: Absent from morning skate

The Ducks have reassigned defenseman Brendan Guhle and right wing Buddy Robinson to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Guhle, 24 (7/29/97), has appeared in six games with Anaheim this season. The 6-2, 197-pound blueliner has recorded 4-10=14 points and 24 penalty...
Podcast: Hawks collapse and a 1-on-1 interview with Strome originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau recap the two meltdowns against Vegas and Buffalo. Can the Blackhawks establish an identity in the final 15 games of the season? Plus, Kyle Davidson addresses the leaked report accusation at the NHL GMs meetings and Pat goes 1-on-1 with Dylan Strome.
The Colorado Avalanche are enjoying another stellar regular season. Tuesday night, the Avalanche travel to Calgary to face off against the Pacific Division leading Flames. With hopes of the President’s Trophy in sight, every win is crucial for Colorado. But it’s going to be more difficult to attain Tuesday as news revealed that Avalanche star center Nathan MacKinnon is going to miss the game.
LAS VEGAS — For the first time since his rookie season, Dominik Kubalik was a healthy scratch on Thursday against Los Angeles. The decision wasn't necessarily made to serve as a wake-up call, but more of a reboot. "Kuby just needs a little reset, that’s all," interim head coach...
Okposo scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 6-5 win over the Blackhawks. This was Okposo's second goal in as many games. The 33-year-old has done alright with four tallies and four assists in 13 outings in March. The winger has played top-six minutes lately despite being listed on the fourth line, and he's up to 38 points, 151 shots on net, 48 hits and a minus-12 rating in 61 outings this season.
Nathan MacKinnon’s decision to come to the defense of his teammates may end up proving quite costly for the Colorado Avalanche. Aves coach Jared Bednar revealed that MacKinnon will not be on the ice for Tuesday night’s clash against the Calgary Flame as a result of a hand injury he sustained during a fight on Sunday night against the Minnesota Wild. Bednar went as far as to admit that there was a “high” level of concern regarding the superstar center’s hand, via Bleacher Report.
Avalanche (-105) @ Flames (-115) The Avalanche and Flames are two of the highest-powered offensive teams, ranking second and sixth in goals scored, respectively. Both are potent from top to bottom, and when healthy, each can make a case for having the league's most dangerous top line. Despite all the...
Toews scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Sabres. Toews has turned back the clock over the last 10 games, posting six goals and three helpers in that span, with two of those goals coming on the power play. The second-line center is up to 29 points, 99 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 56 appearances this season, though his recent play makes him an intriguing DFS option if he can stay hot.
St. Louis Blues (36-20-9, fourth in the Central) vs. Vancouver Canucks (32-27-9, fifth in the Pacific) Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT. BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis visits the Vancouver Canucks after Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals in the Blues' 4-1 victory over the Canucks. The Canucks are 18-13-6 in...
On Monday, we showed you the worst bad beat of 2022 not just in hockey, but sports in general, when Toronto's Auston Matthews flicked a length-of-the-ice empty-net goal to break the hearts of under bettors with 0.4 seconds remaining. What happened to Chicago Blackhawks money line bettors on Monday evening wasn't quite as depraved, but it was still incredibly painful.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tanner Jeannot scored with 1:19 remaining to lead the Nashville Predators to a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night. Yakov Trenin had two goals, and Luke Kunin and Filip Forsberg also scored for Nashville, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Jeannot, Roman Josi, Alexandre Carrier and Mikael Granlund each had two assists and Juuse Saros made 19 saves.
Kane registered a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Sabres. Kane stretched his point streak to six games despite a relatively quiet performance. In that span, which includes four multi-point outings, the star winger has two goals and nine assists. The 33-year-old is up to 79 points (27 on the power play), 229 shots on net and a minus-13 rating through 63 contests overall.
You'd be forgiven if you happened to miss the Blackhawks game Monday night, they haven't been a team worth paying much attention to lately. Blackhawk fans would even be excused from filtering out any Blackhawks news they hear from their consumption. There haven't been many good Blackhawk stories over the last 6 months.
Towes scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights. He had a hand in Chicago's first two goals of the afternoon en route to a 3-0 lead by the end of the second period, but things completely fell apart for the club over the final 20-plus minutes. Toews has had a rough season, but he's looked more like himself since returning from the concussion that cost him a couple games in January and all of February. Over 12 games in March, the 33-year-old has five goals and nine points.
The NHL community is mourning on Tuesday after longtime Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk tragically passed away at just 62-years-old from an unknown illness. The team announced the news on Monday night. Melnyk, who made most of his money in pharmaceuticals and medical sales, purchased the franchise in 2003 and...
