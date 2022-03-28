Body recovered from James River after search for woman who fell overboard from raft

The search for a 58-year-old woman who fell off a raft Sunday night near a Newport News country club was suspended Monday afternoon after a body was recovered from the James River.

The body, which matched the description of the missing woman, was recovered in the water near the Menchville Marina after it was discovered by a citizen, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

The woman fell off the raft into the water at the Deep Creek inlet near Warwick Yacht and Country Club and did not resurface, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Dispatchers were alerted of the incident at 8:34 p.m.

Coast Guard crews searched the area for the woman, who has not been identified, using an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and 45-foot medium response boat. Authorities searched 518 square miles in approximately 16 hours.

The Coast Guard was assisted by Newport News authorities, York County authorities, Virginia Marine Resources Commission, Suffolk County Fire Department, James City County Fire Department and Port of Virginia, who provided drones, sonar scanners and small boats to aid the search.

