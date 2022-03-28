Scooter driver killed in crash on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A person operating a motor scooter was killed in a crash Monday on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Police were called to the 5300 block of Massachusetts Ave. shortly after 11 a.m. in response to the crash
IMPD said the crash involved a motor scooter and a car.
The identity of the person killed will be released after next-of-kin is notified.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
