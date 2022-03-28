ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Scooter driver killed in crash on Indy’s east side

By Joe Hopkins
FOX59
FOX59
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VWh4B_0es3Axqq00

INDIANAPOLIS — A person operating a motor scooter was killed in a crash Monday on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were called to the 5300 block of Massachusetts Ave. shortly after 11 a.m. in response to the crash

IMPD said the crash involved a motor scooter and a car.

IMPD officer charged after incident captured on body camera

The identity of the person killed will be released after next-of-kin is notified.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DLSZj_0es3Axqq00
Crash scene (Photo By B.J. Ardaiolo)

This story will be updated once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police arrested a driver in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash from last month. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said preliminary charges against 28-year-old Brooke Bowling include failure to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death, driving while suspended with a prior and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Semi-truck driver arrested after crash kills Carmel woman

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. — A semi-truck driver is in custody after an overnight crash in Fountain County left a Carmel woman dead. The Indiana State Police said the crash happened on Interstate 74 near the 8 mile marker just before midnight Wednesday. When police arrived, they found a 2016 Freightliner and a 2012 Toyota Camry […]
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Man shot, woman in custody on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was hurt, and a woman was taken into custody after IMPD investigated a shooting on the near east side Friday. Officers were sent to the 1300 block of N. Olney Street around 5:30 a.m. in reference to a shots fired call. When they arrived, police found a man with gunshot wounds. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Indiana Accidents
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Accidents
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

Man dies after striking brick wall on MLK Street

CORRECTION: Police previously stated the deceased was an adult woman. On Friday, police corrected this by stating the driver of the Infiniti was an adult man. —————————————- INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly accident on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street that claimed the life of one man Thursday morning. According to the Indianapolis […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Semi driver arrested after fatal crash in Tipton Co.

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Tipton County have arrested an Ohio man in connection to a deadly crash on U.S. 31. According to investigators, Bruce Patterson, 22, of Uhrichsville, Ohio, was driving a semi tractor-trailer on U.S. 31. They say as Patterson approached the traffic light at 31 and Division Road, the light turned […]
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

IMPD locate car involved in fatal hit- and-run

Update: As of Sunday morning, March 20, IMPD officers with the help of the community, have located the vehicle. INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for help finding a vehicle that was involved in a deadly hit and run Friday morning. The hit and run happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 7100 block of East […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy#East Side#Scooter#Traffic Accident#Impd#Fox 59
WISH-TV

Friends, family remember Indy 15-year-old killed in car accident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends gathered Monday to mourn the death of 15-year-old student DeShawn Holliday, who was killed in car accident Friday. Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department believe Holliday was riding in his sister’s car in the 6600 block of Rockville Road when the car collided with another vehicle. The crash pinned Holloway inside the vehicle and he died from his injuries.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

69-year-old man dies after found shot on ground in east side neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found unresponsive in an east side neighborhood, and later pronounced dead after being taken to an area hospital. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers with IMPD’s North District were called to the 3600 block of Arthington Boulevard. Police said a passerby found […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD releases suspect images in 2021 shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted in connection to a 2021 shooting on Indy’s east side. Police say a man was found shot in the 2000 block of E. Michigan Street on June 26, 2021. He was shot in the leg and was treated and released from a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
FOX59

Collision totals 4 cars on Indy’s near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — A traffic incident Saturday on the near north side of Indianapolis resulted in the total loss of four cars, police said. The collision occurred Saturday night near the intersection of College Avenue and 24th Street in Indianapolis. Police said a silver SUV was headed northbound on College Avenue when it struck three unoccupied […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man shot, killed near 38th and Franklin

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police confirmed a man was killed in a shooting on the city’s east side overnight Monday. Police were sent on a report of a person shot to to the 7900 block of E. 38th just before 3 a.m. The address matches a convenience store at the intersection of E. 38th and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

I-65 murder suspect arrested in Texas after body found in Ind.

A Florida man was arrested for murder in connection to a man’s body being found on I-65 in White County earlier in March, according to Indiana State Police. On March 8, police were called to a stretch of I-65 (187.5 mile marker) just south of the State Road 18 exit in the Brookston area. Cleanup […]
WHITE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Indy man dies in 2-vehicle crash on 465

INDIANAPOLIS — One man died in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon on I-465 in Indianapolis, state police said. Indiana State Police is currently investigating the crash in which one man, 53-year-old James Simison of Indianapolis, died. A preliminary investigation revealed that around 2:40 p.m. Friday, Simison was driving his 2018 Ford Transit van off of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WHO 13

Police identify man who died after east side crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have released the name of a man who died after a crash near the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines earlier this week. According to the Des Moines Police Department, 24-year-old Dakota Weller was driving eastbound on East University around 5:43 p.m. Monday when his truck veered across the westbound […]
DES MOINES, IA
FOX59

Woman dies in fiery 2-vehicle crash on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS –A female motorist was killed late Monday night when her vehicle struck a second sedan near the intersection of Michigan Rd. and Mayfield Dr. on the city’s northwest side. One driver was traveling northbound on Michigan Rd. when a second driver turned onto Michigan, causing the crash. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police say one of the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Local 22-year-old faces drug charges

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) A search warrant in this Wabash Valley city leads to several charges for a 22-year old. Over in Vincennes, Ashlea Boatwright is now facing several drug-related charges. The Vincennes Police Department says this happened at 5:30 p.m. Friday night. This was at the 200 block of North...
VINCENNES, IN
FOX59

FOX59

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy