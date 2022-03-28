ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

Human remains found in wooded area in Springfield Township

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
 1 day ago
Authorities are investigating after a resident in Springfield Township discovered human skeletal remains in a wooded area near Mogadore Road and the Wheeling and Lake Erie Railway Friday, according to the Springfield Township Police Department.

Police said a resident discovered the remains while gathering firewood in a wooded area on Friday.

There were no obvious signs of a crime being committed at the scene, police said.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Mercyhurst University Department of Archaeology and Anthropology are working with police to identify the remains.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact detective Robert Scherer at 330-784-1609.

