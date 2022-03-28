Sebastián Yatra cries backstage after performing ‘Dos Oruguitas’ at the 94th Academy Awards

Sebastián Yatra let everything out after his stunning performance of “Dos Oruguitas” (“Two Caterpillars”) at the 94th annual Academy Awards from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Yatra performed the Oscar-nominated ballad part of Disney’s animated film Encanto.The multi-platinum singer-songwriter sang the RIAA certified Gold tune, becoming the first Colombian solo artist to perform at the Oscars. Yatra also honored his home country by wearing a custom suit by acclaimed Colombian designer Esteban Cortazar featuring hand-embroidered butterflies by Ana Maria Restrepo paired with Christian Louboutin shoes.The chart-topping artist partnered with Jeremy Scott to design a pink tuxedo for the red carpet. The Moschino look featured satin lapels and a matching smoking shirt, vest, cumberbund, paired with a satin bow tie and Cartier watch.Before attending the highly coveted Vanity Fair and Elton John’s afterparties, wearing Dolce & Gabbana, Sebastián took a moment backstage to process the historical moment he experienced at the awards.

“This is going to take me a while to assimilate… Thank you to everyone who joined me today, thank you Colombia, thank you Disney, thank you Lin-Manuel, thank you Encanto… THANK GOD,” he wrote on social media, sharing a video of him crying after his performance, surrounded by his team.

Yatra’s performance comes days after releasing a powerful bilingual celebration of “Tacones Rojos” featuring award-winning artist John Legend . After enchanting millions of hearts and reaching #1 on Latin Radio in the US, the song continues making headlines, and this time for its new version.

“‘Tacones Rojos’ has such a beautiful sunny vibe. It’s about meeting someone new who brings love, light, and wonder into your life,” John Legend shares. “I love that energy and that we were able to create something new together for this lovely song.” Sebastián Yatra adds, “It has the happiness of the original, but for me, it’s a brand new song. It sounds like it was born this way. It was meant to be with John’s voice on it with me.”

The chart-topping artist recently performed the emotional ballad as a trio on Jimmy Kimmel Live! , following appearances on Good Morning America and CBS Mornings.

The Latino hitmaker shows a steady upward trajectory on global streaming and radio with his feel-good music. Yatra is conquering fans across the globe through his genre-bending music releases and new album “Dharma.” Yatra will soon hit the road on his 22-dates tour in the United States and Canada. Sebastián Yatra’s “Dharma World Tour” will kick off in Texas.