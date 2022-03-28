ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tijuana Flats Rewards Members: BOGO 50% off entrée offer in the app through April 3

 1 day ago

Tijuana Flats is offering rewards members a BOGO 50% off entrée offer through April 3 in...

CNET

$99 Will Get You Lifetime Access to Discounted Airline Tickets With Dollar Flight Club

Never miss out on your dream vacation again. Dollar Flight Club works to find deals on flights all over the world to help you travel for less. The company also has a score of 4.4/5 stars on Trustpilot, so you know they deliver what they promise. You can save up to 90% on airline tickets when you take advantage of deals through a lifetime subscription to the Premium Plus tier of the Dollar Flight Club for just $99, which is a savings of 94% off your purchase. But take advantage of this deal soon -- the offer ends March 25.
LIFESTYLE
boardingarea.com

As Low as €19.99 or 3,350 Avios Per Flight Summer 2022 With Vueling Airlines

Purchase tickets for as low as €19.99 or 3,350 Avios from Vueling Airlines for travel via select routes between Tuesday, April 19, 2022 and Friday, September 30, 2022, with no promotion code required…. As Low as €19.99 or 3,350 Avios Per Flight Summer 2022 With Vueling Airlines. …but...
TRAVEL
Motley Fool

This Rewards Card Offers 5% Rewards on Climate-Friendly Spending

Making climate-friendly purchases just got a little easier. There are many rewards cards, but not all cards reward shoppers for making eco-friendly purchases. The FutureCard Visa® Card provides 5% rewards on climate-friendly purchases. Many types of rewards cards exist, and they offer a great way to earn cash back,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Former flight attendant reveals her trick for booking cheap flights

As the world’s destinations begin to open up again, it’s a race to that booking button as Britons try to line up the best value adventures for the year ahead.Shopping around, using flight comparison websites and booking a flight and hotel package can all save money when booking a trip - but if you’re flexible on when you want to go, one travel influencer has a savvy tip for you. A former flight attendant and TikTok travel advisor, @hacks.travel, posted her number one tip for finding cheap flight fares online, in a video that has already garnered 2.4 million views.In...
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Get Roundtrip Flights to Costa Rica Starting at $150

If you've been itching to get away to somewhere warm and beautiful, there are some major flight deals that are happening right now that will make it super affordable to jet off to Costa Rica. The Points Guy reported the news from Scott's Cheap Flights. Avianca, Alaska, American, Copa, JetBlue,...
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

This Airline's Spring Sale Has Discounted Roundtrip Flights to Europe

Avoid some of the coming price hikes with a flight sale from KLM. The airline is offering roundtrip airfare to top European destinations for a fraction of the usual price. This spring sale won't last long, however. You'll need to book by March 30 to lock in the low prices.
TRAVEL
Thrillist

JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights Starting at $45

JetBlue is yet again offering flight deals that will make your jaw drop. Between March 1 and March 3, customers can book one-way flights across the US with fares starting as low as $45. Routes between Miami and Newark, New York to Nashville, and Las Vegas and Los Angeles are just some of the notable deals available.
LIFESTYLE
ABC 4

Travel hacks that will blow your mind

This mother-daughter duo is changing the game when it comes to traveling on a budget. Alex Payne and Pam Iorg have all the traveling hacks for booking that trip you’ve been dreaming of. The two have been learning the ins and outs of travel hacking for about 5 years....
TRAVEL
cntraveler.com

These Airlines’ Boarding Passes Offer Travel Perks Even After You Land

For most travelers, a boarding pass generally has a short shelf-life: Once the flight attendant scans them, they're usually on their way to a trashcan or doomed to languish in the depths of an airline app. But did you know your airline boarding pass can grant you access to travel perks even once your flight lands? In fact, that used boarding pass might also be your ticket to discounted spa treatments, reduced museum admissions, complimentary cocktails, free ski passes, and more.
TRAVEL
