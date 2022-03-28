Tijuana Flats Rewards Members: BOGO 50% off entrée offer in the app through April 3

Never miss out on your dream vacation again. Dollar Flight Club works to find deals on flights all over the world to help you travel for less. The company also has a score of 4.4/5 stars on Trustpilot, so you know they deliver what they promise. You can save up to 90% on airline tickets when you take advantage of deals through a lifetime subscription to the Premium Plus tier of the Dollar Flight Club for just $99, which is a savings of 94% off your purchase. But take advantage of this deal soon -- the offer ends March 25.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO