Ravens ‘looking at everybody’ in free agency, including ILB Bobby Wagner; John Harbaugh hopeful DL Calais Campbell will re-sign

By Jonas Shaffer, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 1 day ago

Ravens coach John Harbaugh wouldn’t say much about Bobby Wagner on Monday. But he certainly knows the star inside linebacker is available.

Asked at the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, about Wagner’s reported weekend visit to Baltimore, Harbaugh said the Ravens typically decline to comment on such matters.

But he added: “Bobby Wagner’s out there. We’re looking at everybody. I can’t sit here and say we’re not talking about or to Bobby Wagner. We’ll see what happens with that and other things we’re working on right now. ... So we’ll see what happens.”

Wagner, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection with the Seattle Seahawks who turns 32 in June, is one of the NFL’s top remaining free agents. Because Seattle released him in a cost-cutting move, Wagner’s signing also wouldn’t count against his new team in the NFL’s compensatory-pick formula.

The Los Angeles native had been heavily linked to West Coast teams before news emerged of his visit to Baltimore last week. NBC Sports reported Monday that Wagner could be seeking a one-year deal worth $11 million, a price tag that could be prohibitive for a team with as little salary cap space as the Ravens.

The Ravens also remain interested in a reunion with defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who started 26 games over his two seasons in Baltimore. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said at the NFL scouting combine earlier this month that he was “hopeful” the 35-year-old would re-sign. Harbaugh said he’s “got my fingers crossed.”

“We’ll see what happens,” Harbaugh said. “I know Eric and Calais are talking regularly. I’m just waiting for the good news.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

