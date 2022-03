Tennessee is poised to become the next state to enact a law controlling how “divisive concepts” are addressed on college campuses. Its recently passed bill, which could be signed into law in the coming weeks, would be the latest in a spate of legislation aimed at restricting how race and gender are discussed in schools. Over the last year, Republican lawmakers across the country have largely focused on the K-12 level when introducing such laws—but, as the Tennessee legislation demonstrates, proponents of “divisive concept” restrictions now have their sights set on higher education.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO