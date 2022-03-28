ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

'There's no doubt he's more than capable of playing at the highest level': England boss Gareth Southgate backs under-fire defender Harry Maguire to star for the Three Lions despite his poor form for Manchester United

By Liam Morgan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

England manager Gareth Southgate has backed Harry Maguire amid his struggles for Manchester United, insisting the under-fire defender still has what it takes to succeed at international level.

Southgate selected Maguire in his squad for the friendlies with Switzerland and Ivory Coast despite the 29-year-old's poor form for United this season.

Maguire, who did not feature against Switzerland on Saturday but could start the game against Ivory Coast on Tuesday, has endured a torrid campaign at Old Trafford.

He has faced an onslaught of criticism for his performances this season and become an unwanted poster boy for United's troubles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fVjZ9_0es3AFSE00
Harry Maguire (right) has been selected for England despite his poor season for United
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g9kWe_0es3AFSE00
Gareth Southgate has backed the under-fire Man United captain to succeed for England

Maguire has been a figurehead of Southgate's England side since the 2018 World Cup and has generally performed well for his country.

He was part of the England team which reached the final of last year's European Championship and the semi-finals of the World Cup in Russia four years ago.

But it was a gamble for the England boss to call him up for the two friendlies given his recent struggles at club level and Southgate undoubtedly based his pick on Maguire's previous form for the Three Lions.

'He got us to a World Cup semi-final and the European Championship final so there's no doubt he's more than capable of playing at the highest level,' said Southgate.

'He was very good for us in the autumn and the club are in a difficult moment. There could be any number of reasons for that.

'But that doesn't mean that players can be poor for a couple of years and then still find their way in and sometimes it depends on competition for positions.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dSm57_0es3AFSE00
The defender could start for England in their friendly against the Ivory Coast on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q9X3B_0es3AFSE00
Maguire has endured a tough season and has faced calls to be stripped of the captaincy

Maguire will be desperately hoping to impress Southgate if he is given the nod for the Ivory Coast friendly as the World Cup in Qatar draws closer.

Southgate will be watching his players with a keen eye as he considers his squad for the tournament, scheduled to take place in November and December.

Maguire's dramatic dip in form during a tough campaign for the former Leicester defender is in stark contrast to his performances for United last season.

He had played every minute in the Premier League before sustaining an injury in May that kept him out of the Europa League final, which United lost on penalties to Villarreal.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'ready to open contracts talks with Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw' with both men considered key assets despite the uncertainty surrounding the club's next permanent manager

Manchester United are keen to enter contract negotiations with both Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw. It's previously been reported that Bruno Fernandes is closing in on a new five-year deal with a bumper salary worth over £12million a year. Fernandes is not the only player they are keen to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Harry Maguire
FOX Sports

Ronaldo says Portugal ready to avoid an upset like Italy's

With a spot on the line for what could be his fifth and final World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo needs to avoid an upset like the one that ended Italy’s hopes of making it to the tournament in Qatar. Portugal faces a winner-take-all game on Tuesday against North Macedonia, the...
SOCCER
BBC

Wilfried Zaha: England boss Gareth Southgate understands winger's choice

England boss Gareth Southgate says he understands Wilfried Zaha's decision to play for Ivory Coast as the Crystal Palace forward prepares to face the Three Lions at Wembley on Tuesday. Zaha, 29, won two caps for England - making his debut in November 2012 with Raheem Sterling - before switching...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Three Lions#England#Uk#European Championship
Daily Mail

Harry Maguire and Tyrone Mings are set to return to England's starting XI to face Ivory Coast, Declan Rice could be captain, and Harry Kane rested... with boss Gareth Southgate expected to make wholesale changes 'to keep all of the squad involved'

Gareth Southgate is expected to make wholesale changes as England take on Ivory Coast in a friendly at Wembley Stadium. The Three Lions sealed a 2-1 victory over Switzerland as Luke Shaw and Harry Kane both got on the scoresheet on Saturday -despite trailing 1-0 early on at Wembley Stadium.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'We'll make changes': Gareth Southgate confirms he will give other England players a chance against Ivory Coast, with John Stones and Emile Smith Rowe to be assessed ahead of the Wembley friendly

Gareth Southgate is planning wholesale changes against Ivory Coast as England continue to fine-tune ahead of this winter's World Cup in Qatar. A year that the Three Lions hope to end in glory at the Lusail Stadium on December 18 got under way with a testing 2-1 comeback win against Switzerland at Wembley on Saturday evening.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Britain's daily Covid cases fall again: Infections drop 15% in a week amid testing slow down - as hospital admissions and deaths continue to creep upwards

Daily Covid cases in the UK continued to fall again today as another 80,930 Britons tested positive — but hospital admissions and deaths continue to steadily increase. Today's case figure marks a 14.5 per cent drop compared to the tally last week in a growing sign that Britain could be past its latest peak. It comes after there was a 5 per cent fall in cases over the weekend.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
Country
Switzerland
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Dan Ashworth may have to wait until NOVEMBER before taking over as Newcastle's sporting director after being placed on gardening leave following Brighton exit - in blow to Magpies ahead of summer transfer window

Dan Ashworth could be made to wait until November before taking up his role as Newcastle United sporting director. The 51-year-old resigned as Brighton’s technical director in February - he has since been on gardening leave - and negotiations over his release to begin work at St James’ Park are continuing between the clubs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The World 'Cut'! Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal take on Italy's conquerors North Macedonia, it's Salah vs Mane again as Egypt and Senegal do battle, USA are on the brink and Australia still have plenty of work to do as teams face the chop tonight

A dramatic few days in the battle for World Cup qualification lies ahead, with 29 of 32 spots for the tournament in Qatar this winter set to be determined by Friday. The qualification process - which is split between six confederations - has been ongoing since the summer of 2019 but its now reaching a crescendo with the majority of nations finishing their campaigns this week.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Football's top teams will discover their World Cup fate with the group stage draw just days away - everything you need to know, including a seeds lowdown, the key dates and where the heavyweights could end up

With some of football's heavyweight nations set to feature at the World Cup in Qatar later this year, excitement for the showpiece is building quickly. Once again, billions from around the world will tune in to take in football's most extravagant spectacle. Very soon, the hard work of all of...
UEFA
Daily Mail

North Macedonia's giant-killers are offered €500,000 reward by their prime minister if they destroy Cristiano Ronaldo's dream and complete staggering qualification for the World Cup in Qatar

North Macedonia have been given a financial incentive to beat Portugal in their World Cup qualifier this evening. Prime minister Dimitar Kovacevski has promised to pay the squad €500,000 (£421,000) if they overcome Portugal in the play-off final, according to The Mirror. The two sides will meet in...
FIFA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

323K+
Followers
26K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy