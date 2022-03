Organisers of the "People's Convoy" protest currently staged in Maryland said the truckers and other drivers would not circle the Beltway today due to rain in the Washington DC region. Brian Brase, a trucker from Ohio who organised the convoy, told the drivers to take a day to rest. He also walked around with a bag to collect monetary donations. The truckers arrived in Maryland on 6 March and spent three days driving around the 64-mile Beltway - I-495 - which surrounds Washington DC. On the first day of the protest near the nation's capital, Mr Brase said that...

