ALEXANDRIA – With 374 plungers and $44,100 raised, the Cool School Plunge at Discovery Middle School was deemed another major success by organizer Lukas Gotto. “The event keeps us as the best single school plunge in the state and possibly the nation,” said Gotto, noting that this year’s event had MicDrop Entertainment serve as emcees. “You could certainly feel the energy from having a professional company do the event for us.”

ALEXANDRIA, MN ・ 15 DAYS AGO