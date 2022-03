SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a light pole in Santa Rosa and police were looking for a second motorcyclist who may have been involved in the crash. Santa Rosa police said the crash happened in the area of Bicentennial Way and Mendocino Ave at around noon Sunday. Officers arrived to find a man in his 50s lying in the roadway near an early 90s Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Medics took the man to the hospital but he was pronounced dead a short time later. Investigators determined the motorcyclist was part of a group of dozens of...

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO