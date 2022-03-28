ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

JSU ROTC to host annual Spring Gala

By Biancca Ball
 1 day ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV )- Jackson State University (JSU) Army ROTC will host their annual Spring Gala on Friday, April 22, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The gala will be held at Old Caption Inn located at 226 North State Street.

Social Hour will begin at 5:00 p.m. follow by receiving line, dinner, photos, entertainment, and dancing.

