Whether it will catch on or not remains a question for later, but George Mason University officials have for the first time bestowed a formal name on their Arlington campus. At the same time, university officials announced that the new campus building set for groundbreaking ceremonies on April 6 will be known as Fuse at Mason Square. The new space, part of a public-private partnership, will include 345,000 square feet of space that will include the university's Institute for Digital Innovation, graduate programs from Mason's new School of Computing and private-sector office space.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO