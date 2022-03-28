ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

14 Stolen Cars Pulled Out Of California Aqueduct

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ScNBK_0es38OQi00

Anyone missing their ride?

If you read Motorious regularly, you already know we’ve been sounding the alarm on the rising car theft rates for some time. However, some news outlets seem to just be realizing something is off. You would think with the problem being so large in California journalists there would already be focused on the trend, but a report out of Kern County where 14 stolen cars were recovered from an aqueduct is being covered as a shocking revelation.

Check out the latest Motorious Podcast here or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

The news anchor who introduces the story starts off by talking about how people already know about the recent rash of catalytic converter thefts. Sadly, those have been a thing for years and years. While they’ve grown worse, grand theft auto has as well.

There are organized gangs outfitting street-level thugs with devices to reprogram car ignitions, allowing them to boost a modern vehicle in a matter of minutes. Many of these stolen cars are then shipped out of the country. Others are chopped and the parts sold. A few are used to commit other crimes. The lack of coverage by news outlets has left many in the dark about what’s happening. Why they’re not covering these stories more thoroughly is the real question to be asking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18IpaS_0es38OQi00

California Highway Patrol did an investigation which led them to an aqueduct in Kern County. Then CHP Fort Tejon and other law enforcement agencies teamed up to search the waters, eventually extracting 14 cars and trucks from their watery graves. Each one was reported stolen.

While it’s possible insurance fraud could be a factor in at least some of these dumped cars, it’s also possible they were used as getaway vehicles in a number of crimes. We’re assuming that’s what the investigation will focus on now. However, even if the people responsible for dumping the vehicles are found, just what kind of consequences will they face? Sadly, it’s all too often a slap on the wrist and nothing more.

Photos: California Highway Patrol

Comments / 2

Related
Motorious

Car Goes Flying Off California Freeway

A California man driving his truck with his family inside early one morning had the scare of his life as a car launched off a nearby freeway and crashed in the road, nearly hitting the truck. The surreal scene was caught on video by the man’s dashcam, capturing both his wife and 11-year-old daughter screaming at the shocking realization of how close of a brush they had with death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motorious

Gaze In Horror At These 12 Valuable Barn Find Cars

Yes, not all were literally found in barns, but they’re all of barn-find condition. Automotive enthusiasts and even regular people are absolutely fascinated with barn find cars. It’s not too difficult to understand why since they’re similar to buried treasure. After all, if someone shoves an old car in a barn, garage, basement, or wherever else and piles junk all around it, once they die and the car is discovered it’s like digging up gold. That’s especially true of the 12 cars featured in the video below.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
New York Post

California deputy shoots suspected shoplifter as he reached for gun: video

A California sheriff’s deputy shot a suspected shoplifter in the head as he appeared to reach for a gun during a violent struggle, video shows. The footage, released Tuesday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, shows suspect Ernesto Aguilar, 30, being escorted out of Walmart in Lake Forest on Jan. 19 after an employee called cops to report a possible theft.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC News

Missing California college student found dead in flipped Tesla

A missing California college student was found dead in a flipped-over Tesla alongside Interstate 5 in Fresno County over the weekend, ending a days-long search. Christopher Liang, a 21-year-old senior at the University of San Francisco, was last heard from on Feb. 28 after he rented a white 2020 Tesla Model 3 to drive from San Francisco to Irvine, NBC Bay Area reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#California Aqueduct#Car Theft#Motorious Podcast#California Highway Patrol
FOX40

100K pills containing fentanyl, 80 pounds of meth found during I-80 stop

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A traffic stop in Sacramento on Monday led to the discovery of roughly 100,000 pills that California Highway Patrol investigators believe contained fentanyl. On Interstate 80, in the area of Northgate Boulevard, CHP officials said officers stopped a white Jeep Liberty for “mechanical violations.” During the stop, officers said they noticed “indicators […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KMPH.com

Body found in shallow grave identified as missing Redding man

CARSON CITY, Nev. — A man whose body was found in March 2021 in a shallow grave near Rye Patch Reservoir in Pershing County, Nev. is a missing Redding man, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Jered Stefansky, 26, was reported missing to the Redding Police Department...
CARSON CITY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KTLA

9 arrested, $200K in stolen merch, cash recovered in CHP investigation into retail theft group

Nine people were arrested and $200,000 in stolen merchandise and cash were recovered during an investigation into a criminal retail theft organization in Southern California, authorities announced Friday. For months, investigators have been looking into an organization known as the South American Theft Group, which has been targeting popular retailers throughout the state since March […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Gas prices are already over $8 a gallon in at least one California town

Prices in the town of Mendocino, CA, were above $8 per gallon on the morning of Tuesday, March 8. 2022. (Photo courtesy of Edward Thomas) As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, prices at the pump are exploding across the United States. The national average for a gallon of gas hit $4.17 on Tuesday; that's 55 cents more than a week ago, AAA said.
Bakersfield Now

10 arrested, 18 vehicles impounded & 65 cited: BPD/CHP street-racing operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A joint "Street Racing Enforcement Operation" conducted overnight Saturday targeted illegal street racing in Bakersfield led to 10 arrests, 18 impounds and over 60 citations. From 6:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. officers from the Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol held a "zero-tolerance enforcement...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

California Yet Again Is Attempting To Take Away The Rights Of Employees, Business Owners Large And Small

AB 1993 Could Be The Final Straw That Kills The California Economy. A proposed new law – AB1993 – introduced by Assembly Members Wicks, Aguiar-Curry, Low, and Akilah Weber would require all California public and private businesses of all sizes to have their employees and independent contractors to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by January 1, 2023.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Man attempts to smuggle 52 reptiles into the U.S. in his clothes

A man who tried to slither past U.S. border agents in California had 52 lizards and snakes hidden in his clothing, authorities said Tuesday. The man was driving a truck when he arrived at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico on Feb. 25 and was pulled out for additional inspection, U.S. Customs and Border […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy